A young police constable in Hyderabad died of suspected cardiac arrest while working out at a gym.

Yamjala Dharam Vishal, 24, breathed his last after collapsing at a gym in Marredpally on Thursday evening.

The CCTV footage of the gym went viral on social media on Friday. The young man is seen doing pushups. He then moved aside and started stretching. A few seconds later, he is seen holding on to some gym equipment for support and then collapsing on the ground.

Others in the gym rushed to help him. They sprinkled water on him but there was no response. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, he apparently suffered a cardiac arrest.

Vishal was a constable of the 2020 batch and had joined the service two years ago. According to his colleagues at Asif Nagar police station, he was conscious about his health and fitness. He had no health issues.

A resident of Bowenpally, Vishal had gone to the gym on his weekly off. A day before he was on night duty.

