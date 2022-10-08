Born and brought up in the tough terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, the 34-year-old Mamu Hage is never shy of taking up new challenges in life. The latest challenge she has taken on, despite her busy schedule as Collector and District Magistrate, North Goa, is to participate in Ironman 70.3 Goa, considered to be one of the most gruelling endurance races in the world.

When Mamu learnt that the second edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa is scheduled to be held in Panaji on November 13, she was one of the first women in civil services to take up the challenge.

On race day, she will be part of a three-person relay team comprising IAS officers, who will race in the 113 km event (1.9km swim + 90km cycling + 21km run).

“I like trying out new things and the moment the Yoska team came to my door with Ironman 70.3 Goa, I knew this was something that I want to try. Team Yoska has been helping with my training the last few weeks and I am thrilled to be participating and I hope to finish well in time,” an optimistic Mamu stated.

Talking about her preparations for the event, Mamu said, “To be honest there’s not much time left before the race day but I feel like that is an excuse a lot of us make to ourselves. We have to make time for health and fitness no matter what position we hold. If my participation inspires more women in civil services to take to a fitness regime, I would be truly delighted.”

A true believer in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India campaign, Mamu Hage feels the Ironman triathlon and Fit India Movement go hand-in-hand and will help Goans take to a fit life.

“Ironman is a global event and Goa has always been associated with sports, be it FC Goa or the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, so Goa is the apt destination for this event. The intention of the Fit India Movement is to inch towards creating smaller habits that lead to a healthier life and Ironman is an event that embodies that spirit, giving an opportunity to people of all ages and genders to be a part of the movement,” she said.

Mamu has taken the initiative further and launched a fitness programme along with Yoska for her department.

“It is imperative to get out of the monotony of work and Yoska had the Police and Fire Departments on a program already and I didn’t want my department to fall behind. It’s a challenge for the department as they have families to go back to, and household duties to perform but we must make time for keeping up our fitness. Getting that balance in the life of work, fitness and rest makes you more productive and I wanted this habit of mine to spill over onto the rest of the department,” she signed off.

