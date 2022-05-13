Upcoming Kerala model, Shahna Sajad was found dead in her rented house in Kozhikode on Friday and her husband had been taken into custody following allegations that he used to mistreat her, police said.

Kozhikode Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sudarshan, who is investigating the case told media persons that neighbours at the couple’s residence in Parambil Bazaar were alerted by her husband Sajad late on Thursday that his wife was not well and on reaching their home, found her lying on his lap.

Shahna, who hails from Kasargode district, was rushed to the Kozhikode government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her mother Umaiban told media persons that Sahana had informed about regular torture and drunken brawls by Sajad and he was regularly pestering her for more dowry. She also alleged that Sajad had sold off all her jewellery.

“Sajad is responsible for her death. He and his parents and his sister used to regularly misbehave with my daughter and recently he had beaten her and forced her to hand over a cheque she received as remuneration on a modelling assignment,” she alleged.

She also said that Shahna and Sajad were living separately for the past some time.

The local residents also told police that the couple did not have good relations for some time and regular fights were taking place between them. Shahna was also turning busy these days with assignments from Tamil film industry also.

Police said that Sajad is being questioned and his arrest would be recorded after further investigation.

20220513-224004