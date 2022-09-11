HEALTHINDIA

Young people getting more prone to osteoarthritis: RMLIMS

More and more people in the age group of 35 to 45 years in Lucknow are getting diagnosed with osteoarthritis (deformity in joints).

Experts at a continuing medical education (CME) programme and live surgery workshop at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) said that a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits and pollution are the major causes of the increasing number of such patients.

Dr Swagat Mahapatra, a faculty at RMLIMS said, “About seven years ago, the young group’s share in the total cases of osteoarthritis in the city was 5-6 per cent. The age group now contributes 20-25 per cent of the total cases reported in a month.”

He explained that “Young people eat junk foods and do not exercise regularly, which results in muscle loss and being overweight. It eventually puts pressure on joints that lead to bone degeneration.”

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) pro-vice chancellor Prof Vineet Sharma said, “If anyone feels pain in knees or any other joint, she/ he must consult a doctor as it might be a case of osteoarthritis. Early intervention can cure the disease through proper medication and bio-intervention techniques.”

RMLIMS senior faculty Dr Sachin Awasthi said, “If knees keep making sounds and get stiffed occasionally and the condition persists for more than six weeks, it means the cartilage that covers the surface of joints has changed or become uneven. In such cases, immediate medical intervention is required to prevent further damage. If ignored, it can entirely damage the knee joint.”

