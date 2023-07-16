A research conducted by the scientists of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has shown that patients between the 30-39 years age group sought Ayurvedic healthcare the most, with a higher proportion of women.

The findings of a first-of-its-kind Ayurvedic medicine research was presented to the UP Minister of AYUSH, Daya Shankar Mishra.

The scientific team included Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey from Ayurveda, Dr Suyash Tripathi from modern medicine, Aishwarya Jaiswal from psychology, Amit Kumar from Yoga, Dr Ramanand Tiwari and Rakesh Singh.

He said the research showed that more than 70 per cent of patients had respiratory-related ailments, and over 60 per cent had heart-related and hormonal disorders.

The research also revealed that nearly 59 per cent of individuals experienced benefits within seven days. The research shows that 43 per cent of individuals exhibited a predominance of ‘Pitta Dosha’, resulting in tendencies such as anger, hair loss, hair graying, and high blood pressure.

Following Covid pandemic, there has been an increase in people’s trust on Ayurvedic medicines, with 87 per cent of individuals revisiting Ayurvedic clinics for treatment.

Dubey said in order to implement this project at the grassroots level, it is suggested to establish a well-equipped centre as a nodal centre at either BHU or Government Ayurvedic College in Varanasi, integrating all resources.

“This is the first attempt in India, where the principals and Ayurvedic practitioners of 40 government Ayurvedic healthcare facilities recorded approximately 14,000 patient data,” claimed Dubey, who along with Prof Yamini Bhushan Tripathi initiated the establishment of the VRL (Virtual Research Lab) for the Ayurvedic Medicine Data Centre at BHU.

He said the objective of this project is to scientifically validate the principles of Ayurvedic science and dispel misconceptions regarding the delayed effectiveness of Ayurvedic medicines.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier suggested collection of data in a scientific manner to establish recognition for Ayurvedic medicine globally.

“Our team worked diligently on the pilot project. Subsequently, in a workshop organised on April 30, 2022, training was provided to regional Ayurvedic and Unani officials, Ayurvedic teachers, coordinators, and medical officers to fill out the proforma created by subject matter experts”, said Dubey.

According to him, the training was provided to 110 district Ayurvedic officials and Ayurvedic coordinators. The data was collected from 40 government Ayurvedic healthcare facilities. Around 2,200 Ayurvedic practitioners participated in this study.

2023071640093