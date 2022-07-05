The Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship 2022 organised by Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA), across 11 Zones of Delhi concluded following a scintillating show by young shuttlers.

This championship started on July 2 and saw some young and exciting badminton players from the city battling it out on the court for the ultimate glory.

This is the first time that the DCBA conducted 11 events at the same time across the national capital.

The tournament included all zones, there were more than 1000 entries for the Delhi Zonal Badminton Championship 2022 suggesting the growing popularity of Badminton, with young players exhibiting tremendous talent.

The excitement and interest of the players to participate in the competition, were extremely high, suggesting that Badminton is a fast-growing sport in Delhi.

Speaking about the young shuttlers, DCBA President Ameeta Sinh said, “We look after them so that they feel that they are being cared for, they are being nurtured, they are being watched and on the basis of these points, we will be able to identify the correct talent to build the players of Delhi.”

The tournament was held for all categories i.e. under 13, 15, 17 19 years Boys and Girls, Senior Men and Women, and also Masters in all categories from 35-plus to 65-plus years.

Entries were accepted only in Online Mode. The Online Entries were open for Delhi State Players only. For complete transparency, Draws were held Online on July 1 so as to enable participants to watch the tournament draw in real time.

All Event Categories were divided into 2 Groups. Group A – U13, U15, U17 Group B – U19 and above categories. A Player was allowed to play in 4 events only selecting between Group A & Group B.

The DCBA president Ameeta also thanked all the sponsors who came forward for this Zonal Championship for their encouraging support & appealed to all the Sponsors not only to support champions but also to support the younger players in becoming Champions.

“Zonal championships provide the opportunity to players to understand the basics of badminton, get opportunity of competition, experience and also opportunity of victory. This will eventually lead them to win laurels for The State & the Country in future,” she said.

“Champions cannot be produced in a day; it’s a continuous process which can only be generated by providing them opportunity on a regular basis & at all levels,” she added.

The 11 tournaments was tremendous display of talent and a performance par excellence by players across all 11 zones. Ameeta Sinh said that this opportunity will eventually lead all badminton players of Delhi State to their National and International performances.

