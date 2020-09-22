Young woman does Rajasthan village residents proud with US feat

Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) Residents of Jakhal in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan are in a celebratory mood ever since they heard the good news that a young woman from a family originally hailing from the small village had been commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force.

Pragya Shekhawat joined the US Air Force on September 19 and the entire village was rejoicing ever since, her uncle Basant Singh Shekhawat said.

He said that Pragya’s brother Suveer Shekhawat was also commissioned in the US Air Force in 2015 as a Second Lieutenant, and has since been promoted to the Captain’s rank.

The extended family of Pragya’s father still lives in the village — situated on the Guda-Nawalgarh Road.

Basant Singh said that the US ceremony was held sans fanfare due to the coronavirus pandemic, though Pragya’s 91-year-old grandmother Icharaj Kanwar also joined in online. The family said that after the young woman was inducted into the armed force, Pragya saluted her brother as well as a mark of her admiration for him.

Basant Singh recalled that Pragya shared a special bond with her father’s village.

“Pragya visited the village three years ago and stayed back for nearly a year. During her stay, she taught robotics to village kids,” her visibly elated uncle said.

He said that Pragya’s father Dushyant Singh was a teacher job in Sirohi, but went to the US in 1993 in search of greener pastures. He obtained a degree in engineering in the US and worked as a scientist. Pragya’s mother Archana Kanwar is a teacher.

“Both Pragya and her brother Suveer were born in the US, but are regular visitors to their family’s native village since the siblings wish to remain close to their roots,” Basant Singh remarked.

