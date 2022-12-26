A girl, who allegedly made a nude video of her elder sister to save her relationship with a boy and to extort money from her, was arrested by the Delhi Police along with her boyfriend, police said on Monday.

A senior police official said that they received a complaint in this regard on December 15.

The victim told the police that she received a video on her WhatsApp from an unknown number and who was demanding Rs 20,000. The sender threatened her that he would make the video public if his demands were not met.

“She further disclosed that this video is of her private moments and has been leaked by some unknown person. She was receiving calls and Whatsaap regarding extortion on pretext of making the video viral on social media platform. After receiving the complaint, we lodged an FIR under sections 354C and D, 384 of the Indian Penal Code,” the official added.

The police team collected all the relevant information about the incident. The technical analyses was mounted and human intelligence was made on ground.

After all the efforts, the team identified a person named Devraj alias Deva and arrested him.

During questioning the accused Devraj revealed that he was the neighbour and boyfriend of the younger sister of the vicitm.

The accused also disclosed that he and the younger sister of the victim were involved in the matter, following which the police arrested the younger sister of the victim.

Both the accused and the victim’s younger sister revealed that they were in a relationship while the victim was against the former.

“Younger sister told her boyfriend Devraj that she had a private video of her sister which she had taken from her mobile phone. They both planned to extort her on pretext of making it viral on social media platform. Younger sister of the complainant provided the private video of complainant to Devraj and further he forwarded the same video on Whatsapp number of complainant from a fake number and extorted her. They further disclosed that by this act they planned to save their relationship and also to get some financial aid,” the police added.

