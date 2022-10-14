New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) Who doesn’t love the festive season – bold red lips, glittering eyes, fluttering lashes, accentuated cheekbones and showering glam. With all the makeup and perfect looks, our skin demands some love too. In the world of skincare, no one gets it better than Korean Beauty a.k.a. K-Beauty. Whether you are a fan or not, there is no denying that their dewy, glowing skin is a dream.

We all aspire for the lovely Glass Skin- smooth, clear, intensely hydrated and lustrous look, how we get it is what Dr. Aakriti Mehra, the Dermatology Expert at Kult will help us with. While your friends may swear by some products, they may just not work for your skin. So how do you choose the ones worth purchasing? Hear it from the experts!

“Nothing beats the radiance of a healthy skin that is cleansed, toned, nurtured and moisturized. Every skin is different and what works for one, may not work for the other. With this insight, we built an in-app quiz for Kult users to understand their skin better and make the right choices of products for their skin. As a general rule, always invest in good skin care because healthy skin can do wonders for your confidence,” adds Dr Mehra.

Read on as she reveals the perfect five step routine to achieve glass skin this festive season.

The routine

Step 1: Cleanse and Shine

Start off with a clean skin to get rid of all the clogs in your pores without stripping it of its natural oils. Use the Cosrx Calming Foam Cleanser that refreshes your skin instantly. The main lead in this cleanser is one of our acne-fighting faves: salicylic acid. This superstar acid exfoliates, unclogs pores, and prevents excess oil leaving no breakouts in its wake. The formula effectively removes makeup, sunscreen, and clears leftover impurities. The super-gentle cleanser is spiked with CentellAC-RX complex that soothes and unclogs jammed pores leaving no chance for breakouts.

Step 2: Toner Time

Use a toner that helps to calm irritated skin while maintaining its moisture balance. With antibacterial properties, One Thing’s Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract rich toner is the gold standard. One for the city dwellers, this deeply hydrating and antioxidant-rich toner is brimming with green tea extracts. The powerful formula does a slew of amazing things for your skin- locks in moisture without the need to layer too many products, controls oiliness, soothes breakouts and repairs damage. You can also use this as a mist, simply transfer into a spray bottle and mist throughout the day or add 5-10 drops to your regular creams.

Step 3: Vitamin C-ute!

Follow it up with a hydrating serum to make our skin happy. Hydration is the foundation of the perfect glass skin and the Klairs Vitamin C Serum is your holy grail. Giving your skin the ultimate glow and keeping it firm, this serum contains vitamin C at a 5% concentration, making it ideal for sensitive skin. The hypoallergenic formula brightens skin, tightens pores and evens out your skin tone. It is mild and non-irritating, so if you’ve been thinking of adding a vitamin C serum to your routine, this is a good place to start. You can use this during the day and at night but be sure to load up on the sunscreen everyday.

Step 4: Mask Up

Pamper your skin with a sheet mask made to nourish and brighten. Made with carrots, It’s Skin Carrot Face Mask, is packed with Vitamin A that soothes and enhances skin complexion. Designed with a multi porous air layer, the mask is soaked with serum to deliver maximum results. Apply evenly over a dry face and leave for 15-20 minutes. Proceed to remove and pat any access serum into the skin and feel the difference.

Step 5: The Final Glaze

Do the final glaze with the perfect oil. This Inkey List Rosehip Oil is a do-it-all oil that is uncomplicated as its minimal formula. Its 100% purity brings down the dulling veil off your face, perks aging skin, and unifies skin tone. Use it at night to wake up to luxuriously dewy and bouncy skin. You will want to use every last drop as the last step of your night-time skin routine. Apply and gently massage until absorbed or mix it with your regular moisturizer for added nourishment.

And there you go – your six step routine to a radiant glass skin! You can now find the best of skincare brands on Kult. What’s more? You can take the skin code test and find out the best products to address your skin troubles with a compatibility skin score and expert opinion on each product. Log on to find out yours on iOS. Kult will also be available on android soon.

