New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANSlife) Deepavali is one of the most looked forward to festivals in the nation, a time to get dressed up, visit relatives, and of course, exchange gifts. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share happiness and love with everyone. IANSlife has created a Diwali gift guide focused on beauty and fashion. Check it out…

Beauty Bucket

Dyson’s 2022 Vinca Blue & Rose Airwrap

The Airwrap is included as part of a gift set paired with a selection of accessories, including a matching presentation case and Dyson-designed brush and comb*. The Detangling Comb is engineered with wide, polished teeth to glide easily through wet and dry hair, detangling with minimal friction, while the large Paddle Brush features air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort and is designed for smoothing hair when blow-drying.

Available from Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in

20-Year Celebration Gift Box by Kama Ayurveda

Celebrate this Diwali with the goodness of Ayurveda by gifting your loved ones, exclusive luxury gift boxes from Kama Ayurveda that are handcrafted with love and care. Recently launched, this exquisite gift set from Kama Ayurveda is specially curated with the brand’s bestsellers for skin and hair. This box offers the best of Authentic Ayurvedic beauty, and is the perfect gesture this Diwali for the ones you cherish.

Priced at Rs 2100/- Shop these from the comfort of your home at www.kamaayurveda.com or from a store near you.

Korean Skincare Regime from Quench Botanics

Get Diwali ready with Korean Skincare Regime from Quench Botanics

The importance of skincare is frequently overlooked in the rush to find the perfect lehengas and attend Diwali celebrations. With the Diwali favorites from Quench Botanics, you can have beautifully hydrated and radiant skin in a matter of minutes. Now flaunt your skin with this easy-to follow skincare regime with Quench Botanics Diwali picks mentioned down below.

Available on www.quenchbotanics.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills – Rose Metals Pallete

Anastasia Beverly Hills, the world’s leading beauty innovator for 2 decades have launched its latest innovation, Rose Metals Palette. This indispensable palette offers 12 brand-new tones of rich mattes and high-reflective shimmers carrying ultra-glam nostalgia and iconoclast confidence.

Priced at Rs 5,700/- Available on www.boddess.com and Sephora, Nykaa, Myntra & SS Beauty

Plum Makeup

6 eye’ve got you!

Plum Eye Swear by Eye’ve got you Trio: Get Your hands on this budget-friendly makeup kit and get the festive look you desire. After all, every girl needs some pampering!

Priced at Rs 1,175/- Available on flipkart

Glow up gift for all the new moms by Orimii Skincare

As soon as she finds out that she’s expecting, her entire world changes and begins to revolve around the little bun in her oven. Nothing is about her anymore, she puts her baby first in everything that she does. Every action, small or big, is preceded by a “is this good for my baby?”. Orimii wants to take a minute to remind her (and everyone around her!) to take care of mama, too!

Available on https://orimiiskincare.com/

Powder Matte Lipsticks infused with Maracuja Oil from Manish Malhotra Beauty

It’s always a good time to be yourself and be whatever you want to be-bold, loud, soft, fierce, brave and other things. A good lipstick comes in handy and adds to your personality like nothing else. The new Powder Matte Lipstick from Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm-which comes in 12 glorious shades-does that and more. An ultra-luxurious, moisture-matte lipstick that gives you a powder kiss finish and helps you put your best face forward.

Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores – Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.? MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)?

Diwali with BOHECO

This Diwali, give your loved ones a gift of health and wellness. Here is a curated collection of some of the best hemp based products that work wonders for your health. From hemp seed powder which is superfood to FOREVER – a restorative face serum, this special health & wellness collection is a good option.

For more details, visit boheco.com

Type Beauty’s newest launch

Why is it perfect for Diwali: Don’s miss Type Beauty’s newest launch: Lipstick & Eyeshadow sticks perfect for that Diwali Glam!! Lipstick-

This moisturising sheer lipstick contains Squalane and Tripeptides to soothe dry lips. With only one swipe, you can get the perfect feel smooth creamy matte finish that lasts up to 8 hours, for that perfect plump pout! Eyeshadow- A soft matte makeup stick that conceals and corrects hyperpigmentation and dark circles. The eye light cream eyeshadow stick has a highly pigmented easy blend formula that is smudge and crease-resistant. Its simple application allows for spectacular eye enhancement with only one stroke! The distinctive square package adds a unique twist allowing this to be a quick graphic liner wand.

Price on request.

Azafran’s festive-ready products

Celebrate Diwali with Azafran’s festive-ready products

Diwali, the time to indulge in our rich and colourful tradition! But, amidst the grand celebrations, we shouldn’t ignore the well-being of our skin. May it be prepping up for a memorable puja, indulging in tasty sweets. Unwinding with friends and families with the festival of light, comprehensive skincare is essential as we pump up the festivities!

Available on Azafran Innovacion

Skincare products by iORA

iORA is a high-end skincare company that offers a variety of skincare products. Prebiotic Skincare Product Range, which may help with salon-like grooming treatments from the security and convenience of your home, was just introduced. Prebiotic skincare products are all-natural, healthful, and holistic.

Priced at Rs 499/- onwards Available on https://ioraindia.com/

O3+

This is your chance to give your lovely family and friends everything they desire and deserve in terms of Goodness to the festival of love and light! For those of you worried about finding the ideal present for your Loved Ones this Diwali, O3+ got you covered. We believe in sustianability and responisibility towards our environment.

Price range starts at Rs 705/- onwards. Available on https://www.o3plus.com/

Lip & cheek tinges and serums by Forest Trove

A vegan and cruelty-free beauty company called Forest Trove specializes in producing lip-cheek serums and tints using organic fruits and plants. It, has developed an entirely vegan formula for a line of lip and cheek tint balms and dewy serums that are inspired by nature. All items are paraben-free and created with natural fruit extracts.

Priced at Rs 500/- onwards Available on https://www.instagram.com/forest_trove/

Avocado oil by Avomexicano

One of the earliest avocado oils to be introduced in India was avomexicano. Avocado oil is a very versatile and useful ingredient that can improve your life in many different ways.

Bioderma’s Sensibio H20

Bioderma’s Sensibio H20 is the best micellar water which is more adapted to the biology of the skin which cleanses, smoothens, and restores the natural balance of the skin. Combined with 100 percen skincare ingredients that allow an excellent tolerance of sensitive skin.

Priced at Rs 1775/- Available on https://bioderma.naosindia.in/products/sensibio-h2o

WOW Skin Science, Niacinamide Serum For Blemishes, Oil Control & Acne Spots – 30ml

Balance your breakout-prone, greasy, but dehydrated skin with WOW Skin Science 10 percent Niacinamide Face Serum. It delivers the goodness of 10 percent niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It is a lightweight, repairing, and rejuvenating face serum that is ideal for oily, combination, blemished, and acne-prone skin.

Price: 599/- Available at: https://www.buywow.in/products/wow-skin-science-10-percent-niacinamide-face-serumHealth & Glow Cosmetics Lipstick Energetic 4.2gm

Energetic lipstick

Health & Glow Cosmetics Lipstick Energetic is a pigmented, rich colour lipstick that stays for long hours. The lipstick offers full coverage to lips and offers a creamy matte texture upon wearing. The unique formulation of the lipstick doesn’t make lips sticky or dry. This product is vegan, dermatologically tested, and hasn’t been tested on animals.

Priced at Rs 245/- Available on https://healthandglow.com/health-and-glow-cosmetics-lipstick-energetic-42gm/p/NTY0OTQ1

PIXI Liquid Fairy Lights – BareBrilliance

Pixi Liquid Fairy Lights are long-wearing, liquid glimmer eyeshadows that light up the eyes with super sparkles to create an ethereal look. These sparkly shadows are infused with chamomile and rose extracts to soothe and hydrate your skin. Pixi’s light-reflecting super glimmers will enliven any look!

Priced at Rs 1460/- Available at: https://www.nykaa.com/pixi-liquid-fairy-lights/p/762141?productIdv2141&pps=2&skuIdv2136

Very Sexy Oasis Eau de Parfum by Victoria Secret

Chance upon a blooming secret garden. a trio of heady, white florals-tuberose, camellia, and orange flower-come together in a creamy, exotic bouquet. balanced by a hint of bright citrus at the top and layered on a foundation of succulent greens and earthy woods, this big, white floral is the luxurious, private escape you deserve.

Priced at Rs 8,999/- Available on https://www.victoriassecretbeauty.in/p/very-sexy-oasis-eau-de-parfum/667555755559.html

amag Beauty

Showcasing intriguing and exquisite multi functional makeup offerings such as Powder Foundations, Eyeliners, Kajals, Slim Lipsticks and more is the ultimate bundle of beauty and glamour with amag beauty’s alluring collection of products

Price range starts from Rs. 499/- Shop these products from the comfort of your home at www.amagbeauty.com , amazon.in & nykaa.com

Mcaffeine’s coffee bath bomb (Set of 3)

Coffee Bath Bomb is a must-have for a de-stressing and relaxing bath. It dissolves into a creamy fizz on contact with water and covers your body in a rich lather that leaves the skin feeling nourished. With sweet Vanilla-Coffee notes, this bath bomb invigorates the senses and leaves the skin naturally scented.

PHY launches a special, limited-edition festive gift box

Perfect for gifting, PHY launches a special, limited-edition festive gift box

Phy – A 100 per cent vegan, specialised men’s care brand is here to make the gifting experience luxurious and hassle-free. The newly launched Four Ever Gift Set bundles a shampoo, body wash, face wash, and perfume, packaged in an exclusive gift box, for all kinds of guys to experience care like never before!

Priced at Rs 1,995/- Available on https://thephylife.com/products/four-ever-gift-set-ideal-gift-for-guys-set-of-4-products-shampoo-body-wash-face-wash-perfume-100-vegan?_pos=1&_sid=b9091a0da&_ss=r

Niyama Essential Box By The Tribe Concepts

The Tribe Concepts’ starter kit – Niyama, is perfect for those who wish to kick start their journey in the world of natural, chemical-free, and organic skincare. The very best of their range such as 24k Kumkumadi Thailam, the Daily Brightening Cleanser, Ubtan Body Cleanser, a sample of Root Strengthening and Conditioning Hair Mask and many such incredible products come together seamlessly in these beautifully designed boxes – that are bound to be admired by one and all.

Priced at Rs 2,099/- Available on https://thetribeconcepts.com/products/niyama-essentials-box

Mad Matte Liquid Lipsticks by LoveChild

This velvet-smooth liquid lipstick gives you an intense colour payoff in one easy glide. Made with skin-loving ingredients like Macadamia oil that nourishes and moisturizes your lips and Squalene that soothes skin and prevents irritation. These Mad Matte Liquid Lipsticks are hydrating, and transfer-proof with lightweight comfortable wear.

Priced at Rs 900/- LoveChild is available online at LoveChild.in and Nykaa.com. The collection is also available in the House of Masaba stores across India.

Butterfly Fine Fragrance Mist by Bath & Body Works®

Bath and Body Works latest collection draws inspiration from “Butterfly” which is an icon of femininity, strength, and freedom. It resonates with the evolving and empowering life of a woman that breaks from her cocoon to embark on a new beginning in life. A beautiful, strong, and one-of-a-kind fragrance, Butterfly celebrates the journey of transition and transformation in a woman’s life making her uniquely beautiful.

Priced at Rs 1599/- Available on bathandbodyworks.in

Simply Nam Festive Gift Box: Diwali Essentials

This Limited Edition Festive Gift Box contains two Ultra Matte Liquid Lipsticks – Dolly, Dusty Pink & Priyanka, a Peach Pink, a Two Pack Makeup Remover Towel for those late nights, Clean Lashes Waterproof Mascara, More Drama Lash Curler for that ultimate drama in your eyes, a Velvet Microfiber Sponge for the most flawless makeup application and the two bestselling Velvet Cream Magic Blushes – Partner in Crime, a Rosy Pink shade with shimmer & Maid of Honour in the shade, Rosewood for that final pop of color!

Priced at Rs 11,428/- Available on www.simplynam.com

Miracle anti-aging solutions, From the deep seas to your kitchen by Wellbeing Nutrition

Collagen makes up about 30 percent of the protein in your body, which helps to make your skin and connective tissues in your bones and joints stronger and more elastic. Collagen supplements are intended to supplement your natural collagen levels and help make your skin look plumper and firmer, as well as help your hair, nails, and joints be healthier.

Priced at Rs 2000/- Available – Glow Japanese Marine, Beauty Japanese Marine, Korean Marine Collagen

BBB Blood Organic Hamper by Wellness Forever

Let this energising and refreshing hamper add delight to your celebration. Available online..

Dermafique Cell by Cell – All Important Skin Toner, 150 ml

Maintaining the skin’s delicate pH balance is an important step which is often missed on account of ignorance and thereby bringing the skin consultancy to the fore. Dermafique cell by cell brings the all-important skin toner which cleanses the pores, restores skin’s pH balance and purifies skin to make it smooth and radiant.

Priced at Rs 399/- Available on dermafique.com

Rory Hair Straightener (BHS732/10)

From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls, you can do it all. The Straightener protects and styles the hair with its ThermoShield technology for less heat and UV damage with a consistent temperature and mineral ions. It also features 35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke as well as 50% faster straightening. The straightener also comes with advanced Thermoshield Technology and Argan oil-infused ceramic plates that give ultimately even styling in a single glide.

Priced at Rs 9,995/- Available on https://www.philips.co.in/

Earth Rhythm Shower Hour Kit

It’s time to switch up your shower routine, Break the barriers of traditional gifting this festive season. Gift your colleagues, friends & family the Shower Hour Kit made with zero plastic packaging so your contribution towards the planet’s & their smile is immense. I

Priced at Rs 1700/- Available in store

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

The Original Multi Specialist Skincare oil is a global favourite and improves the appearance of dark spots, acne scars, ageing, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, stretch marks, scars. It contains a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base; It contains vitamin A, vitamin E, Calendula oil, Lavender oil, Rosemary oil, Chamomile oil in a Purecellin Oil base. Our breakthrough ingredient Purcellin oil is what makes the formulation light and quick absorbing so that all of the goodness of Vitamins and plant extracts are absorbed into the skin. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is the ultimate solution to achieve the diwali glow on your skin.

Priced at Rs 490/- for 60ml and Rs 700/- for 125ml. The above-mentioned products are available on Nykaa and Amazon.

BC Bonacure Range

Say bye to all your dark and dull hair days with the Peptide Repair Rescue combo. Keep your hair nourished and shiny this season.

Priced at Rs 1804/- Available at Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Micellar Shampoo + Treatment Combo: Buy Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Peptide Repair Rescue Micellar Shampoo + Treatment Combo Online at Best Price in India | Nykaa

Dr G Face Oil

Blend of face oils for a golden complexion. A recipe for skin brightening, anti-aging, radiant, even-toned skin.Pamper your skin by rewarding it with the Dr G Face Oil and achieve glowing skin this festive season.

Priced at Rs 3200/-

SUGAR Cosmetics Festive Ready Kit

This festive season, add a glamorous touch to your sequin ensemble with exciting beauty favourites from SUGAR Cosmetics. Perfect to glam up for the upcoming festive season, SUGAR’s Festival Ready Kit will surely be at the top of your wish list. The kit includes Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipsticks, Tipsy Lips Moisturizing Balm, Eye Love Jelly Eyeshadow, Arch Arrival Brow Definer, Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal, Uptown Curl Lengthening Mascara, Contour De Force Face Palette, Citrus Got Real Cooling Stick, Charcoal Patrol Bubble Mask

Priced at Rs 3,590/- Product link: https://in.sugarcosmetics.com/

Lustrous Hair Combo from Pure Nutrition

Pure Nutrition Biotin 10000 mcg contains vitamin B7 and natural extracts, essential for keratin production. Pure Nutrition Biotin Shampoo contains 96% natural ingredients that make the shampoo safe and effective.

Priced at Rs 1428/-

Jal Mahal by Forest Essentials

‘Jal Mahal’ in Hindi translates to ‘The Palace of Water.’ The artwork on this gift box depicts a palace standing majestically on a still lake full of water lilies, against a glimmering night sky full of stars. Its only inhabitants- the parrots and peacocks sing songs of unrequited love which echo through the night.

Encased within are some of our iconic & bestselling selections of luxurious bathing & skincare essentials. Infused with the prowess of superior Ayurvedic herbs, along with 24 Karat Gold Bhasma, these efficacious essentials help defy signs of aging, and illuminate, soften and nourish the skin.

Priced at Rs 9,750/-

Bobbi Brown Mini Crushed Lip Trio

Limited-edition, holiday-ready lip sets are the perfect stocking stuffers for lipstick lovers everywhere. Complete any holiday lip look with this effortless Festive Ready Mini Crushed Lip Trio, featuring mini versions of Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss, Crushed Liquid Lip, and Crushed Lip Color

Priced at Rs 2300/-

inde wild Champi Gift Box

inde wild Champi Gift Box- Rs 2,200 – The perfect gift for those who find serenity in nostalgic rituals. Enjoy the beautiful tradition of champi (ancient Ayurvedic head massage technique) with our Champi Gift Box, complete with our newest product – a recipe by Diipa’s mum.

inde wild Self Care Gift Box – Rs 5,200 – Refresh and reset with our Self-Care Gift Box, designed for day-to-night skin love. This classic gift set includes our debut AM Sunrise Glow Serum, PM Sunset Restore Serum, a traditional kansa wand, and a diya to bring light and good energy your way!

inde wild Ritual Gift Box – Rs 7,000 – For those who can’t choose, this one’s for you! The Ritual Gift Box combines the self-care goodness of our other gift boxes with a complete mind, body and soul experience inside. Step into this festive season with this all-in-one Ayurvedistry care bundle.

OZiva

Diwali brings along the festive magic, revitalizing our spirits with love, warmth, and prosperity. Celebrations remain incomplete without lovely gifts to win the hearts of your family and friends. This festive season, OZiva gives you various options to give something special to your friends and relatives. Beauty care items both for application and consumption will get everything that you wish to gift them. OZiva – India’s leading clean, plant-based holistic wellness brand. OZiva Skin Radiance Trio includes Bioactive Vitamin C30 Face Cleanser + Bioactive Vitamin C30 Face Serum + Bioactive Vitamin C30 Moisturiser.

Priced at Rs 1,147/-, Sale price Rs 975/- Available on www.oziva.in

AcneSquad

The festive season is just around the corner and so should the glow in your skin! Skincare prep is one of the most essential things to take care of for healthy, radiant, and nourished skin. We often tend to go for products without knowing our skin type so this time, AcneSquad, your new bff in town for acne-free skin got your back! Co-created with experts and backed by trailblazing patented ingredients including Thymol T and Tripple Complex, AcneSquad has an Acne Care quiz that guides you to the right products, ensuring your skin glows throughout the festive madness and beyond that!

Price on request. Available on www.acnesquad.com

L’Occitane’s Super Hero Gift Set

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one’s this Diwali! Embark on a true sensorial experience with L’Occinate’s cult favourites! Indulge yourself and your loved ones with the impeccable treasures from Provence and make any occasion special with L’Occitane and treat your loved ones to beautiful gift sets. Explore L’Occiatanes range of luxurious gift sets for him & her, and express your love and appreciation with a beautifully created gift boxes.

Priced at Rs 42,300/- Shop the Diwali Gift Sets Here!

Arata Colour Cure Trio for Blonde, Ash & Brunette Hair with Purple Mica

Arata Colour Cure Trio for Blonde, Ash & Brunette Hair with Purple Mica

Mitigate the pesky brassy, yellow tinges from coloured hair with our Tone Perfecting Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Conditioner. These formulas, enriched with purple mica, counteract warm hues and boost colour luminosity. In addition, they infuse your hair with moisturising shea butter, jojoba oil, pea protein, argan oil and rosehip oil, soothing damage caused by styling and colouring.

Priced at Rs 1249/- Available at arata.in

Neal’s Yard Remedies might help you make Diwali mindful and memorable

For those of you worried about finding the ideal present for your Loved Ones on Diwali, a day that celebrates lights and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, Neal’s Yard Remedies has you covered. What better way to wow your skincare with Neal’s Yard Remedies, this Diwali. This is your chance to give your lovely family and friends everything they desire and deserve in terms of Goodness to the festival of love and light!

Price on request. Available at https://www.boddess.com/home?

Fashion First

Ritu Kumar’s Vibrant Festive Collection

With the festivities right around the corner aarke by Ritu Kumar is here to elevate your festive looks with its newest festive collection which has an elegant and alluring spin on the signature styles. The collection consists of some graceful yet exuberant designs that can be styled for all your festive looks, from Diwali to Bhai Duj.

Available on https://www.ritukumar.com/in/home

Kate Spade New York | Diwali gifting guide

Diwali is one of the festivals for which we wait eagerly because it brings with itself so much fun. This Diwali, Kate Spade comes up with a gift that’s sure to make your loved ones smile. In addition to clothing and accessories, it also offers footwear, jewellery, and accessories. Designed to enhance an entire look this festive season, the brand’s range is fashionable and exquisitely crafted.

Products are available on Tata Cliq Luxury and Ajio Luxe in India.

Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection

Bringing together Ridhi’s free spirited elegance and Indya’s contemporary playfulness, this high street capsule gives traditional festive wear a whimsical and modern edge. Amalgamating Indian craftsmanship with vintage Parisian glamour and Grecian grace, the collection is a nod to the designer’s signature flair. Comprising 40 stylish sets and separates, the line includes sarees that are elevated with romantic ruffles and embellished belts, shararas designed with cosmopolitan cuts, jumpsuits with voluminous flares, cascading kurtas, and short capes in sheer fabrics for a vibe that is playful yet poised.

Price: INR 1400-5600/-

Anne Klein’s hand-picked timepiece

Undeniably classy and sleek, this analog rectangle watches and bracelet with beautiful diamond accents from Anne Klein is an excellent timekeeper that also adds a touch of pizzazz to your ensemble. This dreamy combination can brighten your Diwali attire and makes for a perfect gift.

Priced at Rs 12995/- Available online

SAUNDH- Tu Jhoom Collection

Patkatha Crop Top and Skirt Coord Set- INR 11995/-

Tommy Hilfiger’s hand-picked timepiece

TH171049

This new watch from the Tommy Hilfiger FW’22 collection comes in a stylish grey dial and red silicone strap with a bold 50mm dial size and is the perfect gift for all those men who wish to enhance their look and stand out.

Priced at Rs 13,995/- Watches are available at Helios, World of Titan, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, and other leading watch specialty retailers and online.

TOMS

Women’s Alpargata Heritage Canvas Pink.

Priced at Rs 5499/-

UNIQLO with gifting options to commemorate the festive season

The festive season is upon us! Should this year’s list of people to shop for be a long one, UNIQLO is here to help with the best gifts for 2022. For the season, we’ve scoured the fashionable corners of the website to bring you the most thoughtful and versatile present ideas.

The festive season comes alive with shades of India’s ‘Wakhi’ collection

A treasure trove of vintage textiles from Central Asia collected over the years by David Housego and Mandeep Nagi, the Co-founders of Shades of India offered rich inspiration for this season’s festive offering from this much-loved textile label. Embroidered accessories and headgear to be precise. The beauty of the silver thread running through the caps in ornate motifs is the muse behind this festive collection titled “Wakhi”. The name comes from the tribe itself found in the “Wakhan” corridor of Central Asia.

Available onwww.shadesofindia.com

Tangerine’s first bio jewellery brand

Tangerine’s first bio jewellery brand

Tangerine is the first-ever Bio Jewellery Brand in India which is designed to work with 100 per cent natural elements like seeds, spices, flowers, fruits, etc. Tangerine offers a unique product that while retaining its fashion statement, has offered an alternative to the people who care for the environment and the needs and aspirations of the future generation.

Price on request… Available on website

Velvet outlook by BIRKENSTOCK

The Arizona and Madrid velvet finish caters to comfortable and chic styles that consist of an adjustable and elegant pin buckle that provides complete support and fit. The lining of the well-crafted footbed is enclosed with smooth leather giving the footwear a simple yet luxurious finish. A classic statement piece available in hues of pink, blue, and gold that truly elevate the entire look of the outfit.

Discover the full festive collection across all stores or online at www.birkenstock.in

Michael Kors launches new festive eyewear collection for India

Michael Kors is pleased to introduce a limited-edition eyewear collection, specially designed to celebrate the annual Indian festivities. This is the third year that the brand has introduced a Festive Eyewear edit, just for the Indian market. The collection consists of one pair of sunglasses and one optical model. Offering fresh takes on iconic styles, these timeless frames embody power and success while adding a touch of glamour and sparkle to your festival celebrations. Designed to fit all, these styles offer a more flattering, comfortable fit for a diverse range of faces.

Sunglasses are priced at Rs 12890/- and Optical pair is priced at Rs. 12490/- Available at Boutiques, select optical stores, Sunglass Hut, Tata CliQ Luxury, and AJIO LUXE

Versace watches celebrate Diwali and the tradition of gifting

An icon of Italian-made luxury with international appeal, this year, it is celebrating, the Indian national holiday of Diwali. Known as the “Festival of Lights,” in both a material sense and as a symbol of spiritual rebirth, this celebration creates a vibrant atmosphere, inviting people to enjoy themselves, go shopping, and spend time with their loved ones.

Priced at Rs 99500/-

Don’t think twice, just wear those damn shorts! by Reistor

Reistor introduces their latest drop of eco-friendly denim shorts as part of their #DenimReistored collection. Through this product, they not only want to represent real women but also their journey of self-love and body positivity in the most candid way. Made from 100 per cent Tencel, these shorts are the comfiest denim shorts you’ll ever wear. No age limit or body condition can stop you from wearing exactly what you want, and feeling comfortable in your skin. The comfort and style of the shorts go hand in hand and complement your body in every way.

Available on https://reistor.com/

Raj Diamonds ‘FUTURO’ collection

In keeping with the festive spirit, Raj Diamonds, launched an exquisite collection – FUTURO, with ceramic and diamonds in futuristic designs. The new collection features rings, earrings, pendants, and an array of several other handcrafted diamond-encrusted jewellery pieces to sparkle the prevailing festive and wedding season.

Available on https://www.rajdiamonds.com

Guess Watches Fall Winter 2022 Collection

GUESS Watches is continuing to fill your jewellery box with timeless pieces which are part of our festive Bejeweled story. Mesh looks, classic steel straps, and unique stone-studded square cases add sophistication, glitz, and glam to every occasion. These silhouettes remain elegant, eye-catching, and wardrobe-completing.

Price range: Rs 9,995 – 19,995/- Available online

Petit Pique Effect iPhone 14 Pro Case by Lacoste

Combine style and protection with this eye-catching fine pique texture iPhone 14 Pro Case by Lacoste. The Petit pique effect on the case is inspired by the iconic Lacoste Polo shirt. The case comes with a quintessential Lacoste-style embroidered crocodile at the bottom. An accessory that will make you stand out on a daily basis, the case combines style with savoir-faire.

Priced at Rs. 3,600/- Available on https://www.lacoste.in/men/accessories/iphone-case/petit-pique-effect-iphone-14-pro-case-np1403pc.html

Wallet by Woodland

A luxury-rich leather wallet, card holder, and key ring are included in this assorted gift set.

Price range starts at Rs 3595/- Available online

Michael Kors Introduces the exclusive India Capsule Collection Diwali Edit for 2022

To create a celebratory design inspired by the Festival of Lights, Michael Kors launches its exclusive India Capsule Collection, designed exclusively for sale in India, to celebrate Diwali. To create a custom illustration that will adorn three of the brand’s most beloved silhouettes: the carryall Sullivan tote bag, the Jet Set Charm pouchette and the staple Heather shoulder bag.

Price range Rs 19,000/- onwards. Available on Ajio and Tata CliQ

Festive Edit From Paksha By Tarinika Jewellery

This season, Paksha By Tarinika, the coveted handcrafted silver jewellery brand, brings you the Jadau beauty with drop of pearls, gemstones & layers of gold beads to deliver all the festive feels.

Price on request, Available on www.paksha.com

Diamond Cubik brings to you its latest collection – The Diwali Edit22

The brand offers an extensive range of timeless designs for both Western and Traditional attire. All designs have been inspired by the rich Indian heritage culture and its history behind it with each design piece a unique story to tell. The collection has everything from choker and temple necklaces to beautiful diamond bangles, cocktail rings and exquisite earrings all to complete your look.

Celebrate India with fabIndia

Dress up in your finest for the season of festivities as you celebrate love, joy and togetherness with Fabindia festive collection.

Available on https://www.fabindia.com/festive

Reebok Classic Leather

This festive season, gift your loved ones some stylish yet comfortable shoes from Reebok that will not only uplift their daily look but also push them to adopt an active lifestyle. With clean, minimalistic design and vibrant colours, Reebok Classic Leathers are the perfect trainers to amplify your everyday look without compromising on comfort.

UCB’s Tricot Dress

Midi dress in soft wool and viscose blend yarn. Polo-style collar, partial buttoning on the front, and wide 3/4 sleeves. Retro-inspired jacquard motifs all over the garment, to give a chic touch to everyday looks.

Priced at Rs 11,999/- Available on https://in.benetton.com/ and In stores Pan India

PLATINUM EVARA collection

The PLATINUM EVARA collection for women includes a wide range of versatile pieces, platinum necklaces, rings, bracelets & earrings. Delicate yet seamless forms, combined with unique diamond pieces come together to create a one-a-kind story much like the individual tales of the women who adorn them. Crafted with fluid dexterity, they symbolise the Evara woman’s indomitable spirit that remains resplendent, uninhibited and fearless as she takes pride in her own interpretation of femininity. The delicate yet defined motifs continue to inspire young women to keep soaring as they strive to achieve their fullest.

Crocs Classic Crush Clog

Classic Crush Clog elevates Crocs’ iconic silhouette with a smooth, streamlined form that provides added height with comfort. The 52mm thick sole design adds visual weight, making it fashion forward, while the fresh and bright colorways give the clog a vibrant festive vibe. As with all Crocs shoes, the Classic Crush Clog is lightweight and comes with recognisable Crocs comfort, making it bold yet comfortable to wear, allowing one to express their uninhibited style be it on the urban streets or outdoors.

Priced at Rs 3,995/- Available on Crocs India (shopcrocs.in)

Celebrate Diwali with Lavie

Bow Frame Clutch features a shiny premium texture. This clutch is covered with satin fabric overall with a knotted bow design at the front. It’s a stunning clutch that is sure to make some heads turn at any event. The clutch has a top snap closure with stud detailing, one main spacious compartment for all your essentials and internal slots for keeping your cards secure. It has a well stitched inner lining for easy accessibility and comes with an adjustable and detachable metallic sling strap.

Priced at Rs 1999/- Availability: Amazon, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Ajio, Flipkart and Myntra and https://www.lavieworld.com

Let the Festivities Begin with “Ancestry”

Ancestry is a coming together of Indian heritage and diverse global influences. This festive season wear looks that carry Indian customs & traditions to its true roots. Whether it is an intricate weaving technique or avant-garde painting style, Ancestry’s products are a fresh take on celebrated world traditions. The festive collection is inspired by mughal floral miniature art. It comprises beautiful intricate and delicate floral resham embroidery highlighted with tone on tone sequence work combined with bright festive colours like red, teal. The gentle sheen of the fabric and organza drape makes the look luxurious and timeless.

Price Range: Rs 1,000/- to Rs. 10,000/- Available at www.theancestrystore.in

Brune & Bareskin

Brune & Bareskin has got you covered this Diwali season. Brune and Bareskin, an Indian leather brand that believes in celebrating diversity, has launched its Diwali gifting collection for your loved ones this festive season

Offer price Rs 10,995/- Combo pack of blue deep Croco leather wallet, cardholder, mobile cover, AirPods cover & keychain by Brune & Bareskin.

