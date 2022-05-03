INDIALIFESTYLE

Your celebrity inspired Eid outfit

New Delhi, May 3 (IANSlife) Wondering what to wear for Eid celebrations? Is there anything more flattering than a stunning and effortless kurta set? Take your cue from Bollywood’s fashionable set.

Sonakshi Sinha – Sonakshi’s chickenkari kurta set in pastel pink is a great pick for a formal dinner.

Parineeti Chopra – Parineeti Chopra stunning in an off-white anarkali suit featuring lace work, accessorised with simple earrings and Fizzy Goblet juttis works for an Eid lunch.

Janhvi Kapoor – Janhvi Kapoor’s casual kurta in bright yellow is fuss-free an ideal choice for hot afternoons and high-teas. The kurta draped with a matching, light dupatta features vibrant floral embroidery along the neckline.

Sara Ali Khan – Who doesn’t adore Sara’s ethnic ensemble? These eye-catching suit designs for the airport is travel friendly.

Kangana Ranaut – A simple pastel pink cotton kurta with palazzo on a hot summer day especially if you’re working will see you through the long hours.

Katrina Kaif – Have a glamorous Eid celebration to attend.? Katrina Kaif’s monochrome look in peach is as formal as it gets. The ensemble is a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation.

Karisma Kapoor – The stylish actress wears a minimal kurta in cream for a day out in the sun.

Alia Bhatt – Newlywed actress Alia Bhatt clearly understands that elegance is found in simplicity. This traditional patiala-shalwar is young and sophisticated.

