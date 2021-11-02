New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANSlife) With Diwali just around the corner, Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director, South Asia, Marriott International has curated a special plant-based recipe you can create at home for guests or relish on.

ROSETTE DE LECHE

Ingredients:

For Mawa:

Milk 3.5 % fat (reduced to 628gm Mawa)- 3 litres

Water- 1625 gms

Ghee- 125 gms

Grain Sugar- 125 gms

For Final Mixing:

Grain Sugar- 100 gms

Cardamom Powder- 10 gms

For Garnish:

Dehydrated Rose Petals- 400 gms

Cold Glaze- 200 gms

Gold Leaf- 3 sheets

Method:

– Boil the milk in a kadai

– Reduce the flame, continue cooking and scraping at bottom of the kadai to avoid the milk to burn

– Continue cooking milk until reduced to 1/4th of the total quantity of the milk or till it gets the thick mass.

– Once mawa is ready add sugar and water. Continue cooking.

– During this process, water will start evaporating and the milk solids will start turning brown.

– Continue Cooking, till it reaches a thick batter-like consistency

– Add ghee in 3 parts and simultaneously continue stirring the mixer

– Add more ghee after the first one has been completely absorbed by the mixer. Continue with the same process till the time ghee in the recipe is fully absorbed in the recipe.

– Rest for a 24hrs. at room temperature for the mixture to set. Add the second part of sugar and cardamom. Just combine with hands.

– For making dehydrated rose petals, place red rose leaves on a non-stick mat and dry at 75°C for 4hrs. Store in an airtight container

– The next day add little melted ghee in case the mixture is too dry to bind

– Portion the dough to 20gm each. Shape to a round ball.

– Roll the Laddu on cold glaze, next rollover dehydrated rose petals. Finish with golden leaves

– Store at room temperature

–IANS

tb/