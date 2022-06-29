New Delhi, June 29 (IANSlife) Are you planning to participate in the most prestigious football event, the FIFA World Cup 2022? If so, do you know that Qatar has many surprises in store for you in terms of culture, architecture, food, among others?

Traditional Qatari food:

Treat your taste buds to this World Cup as you sample the most delicious cuisines in Doha. If you like biryani, the country will not disappoint you with its traditional dish ‘machboos’ which resembles biryani. It will undoubtedly make you salivate. With a perfect blend of flavours, seasoned rice is served with marinated chicken, fish or beef. It is the national dish of Qatar and is widely eaten throughout the country. If you like coffee or tea, be aware that the country has different names for the drinks. Arabic coffee is called ‘Gahwa’ and tea is called ‘Karak’.

Villaggio Mall:

Have you ever heard of a water channel running through the mall? Isn’t that fascinating? This unique concept can be found in the Villaggio shopping center in Qatar. The indoor water channel that runs through the mall and the shops under the beautiful sky add to the appeal of this place. Shopping enthusiasts should visit this prestigious location known for its high-end boutiques. With numerous shopping attractions, the mall offers a unique experience to its visitors by offering rides in Gandola, go-karting and the Gandola skating rink.

The Pearl Qatar:

The Pearl, Qatar is everything you dreamed of. The artificial island built with a Mediterranean theme is close to the stadiums of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Pearl – Qatar is an artificial island off the coast of Qatar with Mediterranean-style marinas, towers and residential houses, hotels of internationally renowned, private villas and first-class shops in boutiques and showrooms of the best brands. Tourists can stop and admire the most beautiful views of this island. It also offers a myriad of modern services such as valet parking, water taxi delivery, golf cart transportation, etc. Because there is so much to see and do, people can visit amazing beaches.

Souq Waqif, Doha:

Are you a shopping freak? So don’t miss the chance to visit Qatar’s 250-year-old market. Its heritage rich in history attracts visitors from all over the world, offering unique art, culture and a scent of traditional spices. The market captures the very essence of traditional shopping. Visitors can purchase a unique traditional souvenir that is difficult to find elsewhere in Qatar. There is no better place to discover the best flavours of spices, gold jewellery, falconry show, Oud wood oil, Arabian pots and many other things.

Longest cycle path:

Doha holds the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cycle path in the world. Fans can come here to rest and relax as it is away from the busy city streets.

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

20220629-153529