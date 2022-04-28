New Delhi, April 28 (IANSlife) The artworks have been hung, the performers have been prepared, and the India Art Fair is all set to celebrate Indian and South Asian art.

The Fair which opens today in the Capital has a features a series of soirees and events around art and culture.

This calendar ensures you don’t miss out on the best it has to offer:

NFTEASE

April 30, 2022, 4 p.m.

Leading NFT artist Raghava K.K. and platforms Terrain.art and BeFantastic will demystify the world of NFTs.

THROUGH THEIR EYES: RAGHU RAI AND EMMANUEL LENAIN

May 1, 2022, 4 p.m.

Iconic Indian photographer and French Ambassador to India will discuss their passion for photography.

BMW ART TALK: ATUL DODIYA

April 30, 2022, 2 p.m.

Dodiya will be the first ever Indian artist to give the prestigious BMW Art Talk.

THE CHANGE IS YOURS

May 1, 2022, 2 p.m.

Young artists and collectives will speak about the importance of peer-support and creative sustainable art platforms.

Performance art and outdoor Projects

REFLEX: HETAIN PATEL

Location: Auditorium, April 30, 2022, 5 p.m.

The artist will reflect on his identity as a second generation British-Indian, using choreographed movements to explore his inherited family history.

GHAR-GHAR: GURJEET SINGH

Location: The Studio, April 28, 2022, 5 p.m.

A performance about child-like wonder and make believe featuring Singh’s signature soft sculptures.

THE FUTURE IS FEMME: ARAVANI ART PROJECT

Location: India Art Fair grounds

A massive 50-feet mural imagining a binary-free future, supported by Saffronart Foundation.

I LOOK AT THINGS WITH EYES DIFFERENT FROM YOURS: SHILPA GUPTA

Location: India Art Fair grounds

A special T-shirt designed by the artist being worn and brought to life by fair volunteers.

360 MINUTES OF REQUIEM: ARPITA AKHANDA

Location: The Studio, April 29, 2022 & April 30, 2022, 3 p.m.

Over two days of the fair, the artist will deconstruct 360 feet of barbed wire fence as a meditation on partitions and divisions.

ENGULF: NARAYAN SINHA

Location: India Art Fair grounds

A large metal sculpture pointing to balance and harmony in the midst of chaos, supported by Arts Ananda Trust.

Sign up for an art workshop

DOTS, LINES AND SHAPES

Location: Inclusion Lab, April 29, 2022, 11:30am

A workshop that demonstrates the many ways to interpret and perceive information.

INVITING NATURE: STOP-MOTION WORKSHOP

Location: Workshop Space, April 30, 2022, 3 p.m.

Learn how to make collages and short stop-motion animations reflecting your individual concerns about the environment.

GIFT A FLOWER, MAKE A FRIEND: PRINTMAKING WORKSHOP

Location: Workshop Space, April 29, 2022, 3 p.m.

Artist Paula Sengupta will lead a printmaking workshop, open to all.

SEEING ME THROUGH YOU: ART APPRECIATION WORKSHOP

Location: Workshop Space, April 29, 2022, 3:30pm & April 30, 2022, 2 p.m.

How do you begin to look at art? Join this guided workshop perfect for those making their start in art.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220428-152003