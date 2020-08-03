Your last minute Raksha Bandhan gifts guide

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANSlife) Nothing should stop you from making siblings feel loved this Raksha Bandhan. If you are still searching for the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your sibling, here is a list of last minute gifting options you can grab from your nearest shopping mall.

Whisky

You can gift the The Glenlivet 12 YO to your brother which is one of the classiest, most sophisticated malts. This whisky has been called a lot of things in its time: smooth, fruity, complex, sophisticated, entertaining, classic. Representing The Glenlivet’s signature style, this classic malt is first matured in traditional oak, before spending time in American oak casks which impart notes of vanilla and gives the whisky it’s distinctive smoothness. The mineral-rich water that comes from Josie’s Well helps form the flavours during mashing and fermentation, whilst the specific height and width of the copper stills add a delicate yet complex character.

Price: Starts at Rs 3,500

Wine

If your sister is a wine lover, gift her Jacob’s Creek wine which is rooted in 175 years of wine-making tradition. It is one of Australia’s leading global wine brands, offering quality with great varietal expression. A bottle of Jacob’s Creek is more than a wine, it is a warm, generous, life-loving attitude as it is created with consumers and their evolving tastes in mind.

Price: Starts at Rs 1,100

Hair Straightener

Philips SenseIQ Hair Straightener is for those who love styling their hair. This intelligent hair straightener’s sensors measure hair temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session to quickly adapt temperature to lock in up to 70 percent of the hair’s natural moisture. It helps in maintaining the hair’s essential strength providing vibrant shine on the outside and healthy strong hair on the inside.

Price: On request

Hair Dryer

To provide the most effective yet protective hair drying, Philips SenseIQ Hair Dryer’s sensors measure hair temperature more than 4,000 times per styling session to quickly adapt temperature to lock in up to 90 percent of hair’s natural moisture. This results in hair which is dry yet retains natural moisture.

Price: On request

Philips Facial Pen Trimmer

DIY facial hair removal is often a concern for women, especially now when salon visits are being given a miss. However, the Philips Facial Pen Trimmer will be the perfect solution for hair removal from eyebrows, upper lips, and forehead. Featuring a compact and portable design and providing a pain-free experience, the trimmer comes with a click on comb and cleaning brush.

Price: On request

