HEALTHLIFESTYLE

Your lovely pet dog or cat may lead to restless nights

NewsWire
0
0

Your lovable pet dog or cat may lead to you having more restless nights than people without pets, reveals a new study.

According to researchers at the Lincoln Memorial University, US, having a dog was associated with greater odds of having a sleep disorder and having trouble sleeping while having a cat was associated with a higher chance of having leg jerks.

The differences in the association of sleep quality and cat versus dog ownership may be because cats tend to be more active at night, said Dr Lauren Wisnieski, Assistant Professor of Public Health and Research and Affiliation at the varsity.

Furthermore, she found that there were fewer differences in sleep quality indicators between cat and non-cat owners compared to dog and non-dog owners.

The findings are published in the CABI journal Human-Animal Interactions .

The study did not establish the causal nature of pet ownership on sleep quality and sleep disorders, but the results are consistent with previous studies that found that pet ownership has a negative impact on sleep quality.

Prior studies have shown varied results: on the one hand, dogs and cats were shown to be beneficial for an owner’s quality of sleep due to the social support that pets provide – pets offer a sense of security and companionship, which may result in improvements in levels of anxiety, stress and depression. Yet on the other hand, it stated that pets may disrupt their owners’ sleep.

“If the causal relationship is established through further investigation, the results will have implications for clinician recommendations for treating patients with poor sleep quality,” Wisnieski added.

“Additionally, educational resources can be developed to inform pet owners about the risks of sleep disruptions and offer potential solutions, such as crating the pet or restricting access to the bedroom at night,” she said

20230318-143204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Villages enroute Char Dham Yatra depend on pilgrims, SC told

    Karnataka to buy 2 lakh pulse oximeters

    Russia reports 7,531 new Covid-19 cases

    Japan’s daily Covid cases top 20,000 for 1st time