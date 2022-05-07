New Delhi, May 7 (IANSlife) The iconic Met Gala returned with a glowing bevy of beauties wearing designer ensembles. But no look is complete with the right makeup. Some of the biggest celebrities like Kate Moss and Phoebe Dynevor; singer Lizzo; actresses Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez and MJ Rodriguez; supermodels Amber Valletta and Lila Moss; and Met Gala co-chair Blake Lively chose choose Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Here’s a look at their trendsetting beauty choices:

Blake Lively

“Blake’s look was inspired by warm-toned metals and coppers starting with a bronzed contour on the skin. Her eyes were washed with a combination of matte browns for structure and metallic rose golds and coppers to play off her Versace gown. Her lips were in a gentle terracotta tone to bring some brightness to the makeup palette”, said makeup & skincare artist Kristofer Buckle (@KristoferBuckle)

Product highlights

. Charlotte’s Magic Cream

. Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

. NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

. Airbrush Flawless Foundation

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Bronzer (Launching May 19th!)

. Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk

. Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze

. Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk

. Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium

. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna

. Collagen Lip Bath in Gold

. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

. Supermodel Body

Kate Moss

“Kate’s look was all about glowing, gilded Hollywood skin with a bronzed, sun-kissed contour using Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, Hollywood Contour Wand and Beauty Light Wands. I softly defined her eyes with a brown feline flick, and we decided to go bold on the lips to match the femme fatale aesthetic of her Burberry trench gown by painting on a cool-toned red with the Hot Lips Lipstick in Carina’s Love. I am obsessed with how the classic glamour of this look came together with a pop of fresh, modern red for confident colour!”, said makeup artist Sofia Tilbury (@SofiaTilbury)

Product highlights

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation

. Magic Away Concealer

. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

. Hollywood Contour Wand in Medium/Deep

. Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight and Goldgasm

. The Classic Liner in Classic Brown

. Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes! Mascara

. Lip Cheat in Kiss N Tell

. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Carina’s Love

Phoebe Dynevor

“The inspiration for Phoebe’s makeup look was a modern interpretation of Victorian Glamour. She wore a beautiful, black lace dress by Louis Vuitton, so we created a fresh, flawless looking skin using Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, with a reverse feline flick to accentuate the shape of her eyes against her dark, crimped hair. We finished with a pretty pink lip using the K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Runway Royalty and pressed Charlotte’s Hollywood Contour Wand over the cheeks to create a pared back monochromatic contour”, said makeup artist Sofia Tilbury (@SofiaTilbury)

Product highlights

. Hollywood Flawless Filter

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation

. Magic Away Concealer

. Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight

. Hollywood Contour Wand in Light/Medium

. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

. Brow Lift in Natural Brown

. Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo

. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

. Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude

. K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Runway Royalty

. Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk

Lily James

Makeup & Skincare by Valeria Ferreira (@ValeriaFerreiraMakeup)

Product highlights

. Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

. NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

. Magic Lip Oil

. Charlotte’s Magic Cream

. Hollywood Flawless Filter

. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation

. Hollywood Contour Wand in Light/Medium

. Nudegasm Face Palette

. Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk Medium

. Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in Super Blue

. NEW! Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light

. Feline Flick in Panther

. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

. Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Eiza Gonzalez

“The inspiration for Eiza’s makeup look was modern Hollywood glamour. She wore a beautiful white dress by Michael Kors, so we used silver and grey tones on her eyes to give some slight edge to her glamourous look”, said makeup and skincare artist Kate Synnott (@KateSynnottMakeup)

Product highlights

. Instant Dry Facial Sheet Mask

. NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

. Charlotte’s Magic Cream

. Magic Lip Oil

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation

. Magic Away Concealer

. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

. Filmstar Bronze & Glow

. Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk

. Rock ‘n’ Kohl in Midnight Blue

. Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick

. Full Fat Lashes Mascara

. Brow Lift in Soft Brown

. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium

. Superstar Lips in Pillow Talk

MJ Rodriguez

Makeup & Skincare by Camille Thompson (@KillahCamz)

Product highlights

. Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

. NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

. Charlotte’s Magic Cream

. Beautiful Skin Foundation

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Sunkissed Bronzer (Launching May 19th!)

. Beauty Light Wand in Peachgasm

. Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour of Passion

. Luxury Palette in Walk of No Shame

. Instant Eye Palette in Starry Eyes to Hypnotise

. Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo

. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

. Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Intense

. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium

. Supermodel Body

Amber Valletta

Makeup and Skincare by Team Tilbury

Product highlights

Charlotte’s Magic Cream

. Magic Eye Rescue

. NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil

. NEW! Beautiful Skin Foundation

. Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

. Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm

. Airbrush Bronzer

. Legendary Brows

. Luxury Palette in Copper Charge

. Rock ‘n’ Kohl in Barbarella Brown

. Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

. Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude

. K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Nude Kate

