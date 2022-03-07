ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Your moral support is what keeps me going: Ramya Pandian’s b’day wish for mom

By NewsWire
0
13

Bigg Boss contestant and actress Ramya Pandian’s heartfelt birthday wish for her mom is fast winning hearts on the Internet.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for her mother.

Posting pictures of them together, Ramya Pandian said, “Happy Birthday Amma! I am what I am today, because of you. It’s all you.

“You give me the strength to move through all the phases of my life and your moral support is what keeps me going. Praying to the Lord Almighty for long lasting happiness, health and only positive vibes for you. Love you.”

Ramya Pandian, who is best known for her brilliant performance in the National Award winning Tamil film ‘Joker’, has a series of films in different stages of production, including director Lijo Jose Pellisery’s Malayalam film, ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, featuring actor Mammootty in the lead.

20220307-091802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.