New Delhi, July 12 (IANSlife) Do you enjoy music? What method do you use to listen to your favourite music? How about listening to music while camping or travelling to a new location? Some of India’s best music festivals, musicians, and, of course, crowds to keep the place alive and vibrant:

Delhi-NCR

Nh7 Weekender, Sunburn Festival, great music scene in pubs and cafes with Blue Frog, Hard Rock Cafe, Rendezvous Festival, Virasat Festival, Purana Qila Festival, Qutub Festival, International Jazz Festival, and several other college festivals make Delhi a music festival hotspot.

Goa

Sunburn Festival, Supersonic Festival, year-round gigs, music played in most cafes and pubs. There isn’t much to say about Goa other than it’s the coolest place in India.

Bangalore, Karnataka

Storm Festival, NH7 Weekender Festival, Fireflies Festival of Music, Live music cafes and pubs where you will just love the music vibe there.

Jodhpur

Rajasthan International Folk Festival takes you back to the roots of our culture against the backdrop of the beautiful yet majestic Mehrangarh Fort.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

The Ziro Festival of Music takes place in the extreme north-east of India, amid the tranquil backdrop of paddy fields at the foothills of the Himalayas.

Pune, Maharashtra

The NH7 Weekender began in Pune with the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav (biggest Indian classical festival in world).

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mood Indigo Festival, Independence Rock Festival, Kala Ghoda Festival, Great music scene in pubs and cafes with Blue Frog, Hard Rock Cafe, and several other college festivals with good music.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220712-195602