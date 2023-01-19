Addressing a large gathering of people from the Banjara community at Mulakhed village in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them that “their son is sitting in Delhi who would ensure the community’s progress”.

After handing over property documents to the beneficiaries from the Banjara community at the rally, Modi maintained that the recommendation to give permanent shelter to them was made in 1993, as he went on to flay vote-bank politics.

“The parties in power only focused on vote-bank politics and never thought of improving the lives of the Banjaras residing in temporary shelters. I know how Banjara community members were made to struggle, face hardships and wait for a long time to get their rights,” the Prime Minister said.

“But the BJP government has reversed the trend. I want to tell the Banjara community members across the country, you need not worry as your son is sitting in Delhi,” Modi added.

“Banjara community members are not new to me. They are settled at many places, from Rajasthan to the western sea borders of the country. I am connected to them for a long time now. I congratulate Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for upgrading more than 3,000 ‘tandas’ and ‘bastis’ in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts, and giving them status of revenue villages,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that this is a big day for lakhs of Banjaras, as for the first time they are being given property rights.

“Community members are getting honour, respect and dignity in the society. Their families can live peacefully and happily now,” he said.

“Earlier, MSP was given for only a few forest products. Now, it has been increased to 90 forest products,” the Prime Minister added.

