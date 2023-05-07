New Delhi, May 7 (IANSlife) As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail has a unique story and flavour profile that is sure to delight and surprise your taste buds. Join us in raising a toast to the diversity and creativity of the cocktail world.

Chandon State of Mind

A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China

Ingredients

Chandon Brut – 150 ml

Lychee Juice – 30 ml

Ginger Syrup – 7 ml

Lime Juice – 5 ml

Orange Blossom Water – a spray

Orange Peel Twist – for garnish

Fresh Basil – for garnish

Edible Flower – for garnish

Method

Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut

Skyvory

Transport straight to Australia with a Zesty & Citrusy Chandon Spritzer. A mix of Chandon Brut, Grapefruit, Orange, and Elderflower

Ingredients

Chandon Brut – 150 ml

Grapefruit Juice – 10 ml

Orange Juice – 15 ml

Elderflower Syrup – 5 ml

Grapefruit Slice – for garnish

Rosemary Sprig – for garnish

Method

Stir together over ice grapefruit juice, orange juice and elderflower syrup.

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass and top up with Chandon Brut.

Chandon Tropical Vibe

A Tropical Brazilian sun- Kissed mix of Chandon Brut, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Kaffir Lime

Ingredients

Chandon Brut – 150 ml

Pineapple Juice – 20 ml

Passion Fruit syrup – 7 ml

Kaffir Lime Leaf – 1 leaf

Lime juice – 5 ml

Thin Slice of Pineapple Hive (lengthwise) – for garnish

Kaffir Lime – for garnish

Method

Chill over ice Pineapple juice, Passion Fruit syrup, Lime & Kaffir lime and pour into the Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with Chandon Brut.

Starburst

A Fruity and Berry-Delicious mix of Chandon Rose, Cranberry, Triple Sec and Gold Dust reminisces fond memories of a California sundowner

Ingredients

Chandon Rose – 150 ml

Cranberry Juice – 30 ml

Triple Sec Syrup Monin – 5 ml

Lime Juice – 5 ml

Edible Gold Dust – a pinch

Orange Peel Zest & Berries – for garnish

Baby’s Breath Flower or Fresh Rosemary – for garnish

Method

Chill over ice, cranberry, triple sec, lime. Pour ingredients into a chilled Champagne flute and top up with chilled Chandon Rose

