New Delhi, May 7 (IANSlife) As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail has a unique story and flavour profile that is sure to delight and surprise your taste buds. Join us in raising a toast to the diversity and creativity of the cocktail world.
Chandon State of Mind
A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China
Ingredients
Chandon Brut – 150 ml
Lychee Juice – 30 ml
Ginger Syrup – 7 ml
Lime Juice – 5 ml
Orange Blossom Water – a spray
Orange Peel Twist – for garnish
Fresh Basil – for garnish
Edible Flower – for garnish
Method
Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.
Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut
Skyvory
Transport straight to Australia with a Zesty & Citrusy Chandon Spritzer. A mix of Chandon Brut, Grapefruit, Orange, and Elderflower
Ingredients
Chandon Brut – 150 ml
Grapefruit Juice – 10 ml
Orange Juice – 15 ml
Elderflower Syrup – 5 ml
Grapefruit Slice – for garnish
Rosemary Sprig – for garnish
Method
Stir together over ice grapefruit juice, orange juice and elderflower syrup.
Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass and top up with Chandon Brut.
Chandon Tropical Vibe
A Tropical Brazilian sun- Kissed mix of Chandon Brut, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Kaffir Lime
Ingredients
Chandon Brut – 150 ml
Pineapple Juice – 20 ml
Passion Fruit syrup – 7 ml
Kaffir Lime Leaf – 1 leaf
Lime juice – 5 ml
Thin Slice of Pineapple Hive (lengthwise) – for garnish
Kaffir Lime – for garnish
Method
Chill over ice Pineapple juice, Passion Fruit syrup, Lime & Kaffir lime and pour into the Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with Chandon Brut.
Starburst
A Fruity and Berry-Delicious mix of Chandon Rose, Cranberry, Triple Sec and Gold Dust reminisces fond memories of a California sundowner
Ingredients
Chandon Rose – 150 ml
Cranberry Juice – 30 ml
Triple Sec Syrup Monin – 5 ml
Lime Juice – 5 ml
Edible Gold Dust – a pinch
Orange Peel Zest & Berries – for garnish
Baby’s Breath Flower or Fresh Rosemary – for garnish
Method
Chill over ice, cranberry, triple sec, lime. Pour ingredients into a chilled Champagne flute and top up with chilled Chandon Rose
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230507-114810