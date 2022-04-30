New Delhi, April 30 (IANSlife) Summer has officially arrived, and the heat wave is making it hard to step outside. Sunglasses are a quintessential must-have in your summer wardrobe as they help protect your eyes from harmful scorching rays. Whether you are heading for a holiday or stuck driving to work, do not forget to stash your sunglasses. Stylish and quirky designs are trending, check out these styles for inspiration.

Ray-Ban

Designed to express the world as you see it, Ray-Ban has always gone beyond the limits of time, trends, and stereotypes, and 2022 is no exception: the original crew is back in every shade of cool, along with an awesome cast of rising stars.

Reinventing its most revolutionary designs with a contemporary attitude, the first drop of 2022 is right in line with the brand’s legendary beginnings: with state-of-the-art lenses on the iconic shapes that made Ray-Ban the world’s favourite eyewear brand.

Price on request. Availability – available at top optical stores, and online at rayban.com/India

Oakley

Sutro Lite Sweep blends the sweep lens shape first made popular by Eyeshade with Oakley®?’s popular Sutro frame design. A functional sport design with optimized coverage, extended field-of-view, retention and impact protection makes It is the perfect choice for durability and all-day comfort while making a bold statement. Select colourways to come with vented lenses for increased airflow to help keep you cool no matter where the day takes you.

Price on request. Available at top optical stores

Vogue Eyewear

Vogue Eyewear celebrates the beginning of a new season with fashion muse and model Hailey Bieber as its radiant new ambassador and creative partner.

Launching the exclusive collaboration and campaign, the first drop of Hailey’s co-designed collection for Vogue Eyewear frames authentic beauty with celebrity style. Spontaneous, naturally gorgeous, and always in touch with what makes her feel good, she plays with earthy tones, eye-catching shapes, and fine metal to frame every facet of her personality in eight signature looks. Each Hailey Bieber X Vogue Eyewear frame comes with a dedicated signature logo on the temple, as well as a trendy custom-made carry pouch, so you can take them anywhere you want, in style.

0VO5438S: This style features a polished acetate frame, faceted rims, and wide signature temples with earthy tones and dark lens shades.

0VO5440S: With edgy facets and a wide signature temples, this polished acetate frame comes in earthy blue or green with matching lens shades, or classic black or Havana.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut.

Burberry

BE 4343: Monogram motif rectangular frame sunglasses. Black frames with dark grey lenses Black Monogram motif. Tortoiseshell frames with gradient dark brown lenses. Gold Monogram motif. Orange frames with oranges lenses. Silver Monogram motif. Stone tortoiseshell with gradient dark grey lenses. Gunmetal Monogram motif.

BE 4353: The runway sunglasses, Brooke. Pale orange transparent frames with orange lenses Transparent olive frames with light yellow lenses Beige frames with beige lenses. Black frames with clear lenses. Black frames with dark grey lenses.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut

Emporio Armani

EA2123 – MEN: Presented at the fashion show, these geometric glasses are an extremely elegant and contemporary reinterpretation of the spirit of the 1980s. The matt metal frames are flat and minimalist and form a single straight line that unites the front with the temples equipped with side lenses for an all-around 3D effect. The model has a minimal double bridge and nose pads to guarantee maximum comfort. These glasses come in bronze or blue, both with tone-on-tone lenses. The temples are branded with the logo of the designer.

EA4172 – WOMEN: These acetate cat-eye sunglasses exude femininity and character. The bold profile of the sculpted corners is softened by the opaline transparency of the frames, which come in teal green with grey lenses or honey-coloured tortoiseshell with brown gradient lenses. The model has a precious little gold metal loop which reveals the iconic eagle in the closure of the hinge. The Emporio Armani logo is branded in gold on the temples.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut.

Michael Kors

MK 1097U: Futuristic and sleek, this wrapped shield frame is surprisingly wearable. Featuring bio acetate temples accented with the iconic Michael Kors logo at the hinge, the Juneau is available in light gold tone with black temples and dark grey solid lenses, as well as white with clear temples and silver mirror lenses.

MK 2151: These seamless flat top frames lend a polished finish to any look. A universal fit flatters all face shapes, while bio acetate temples feature the Michael Kors logo at the hinge. The Aspen comes in sleek shades of black with grey gradient lenses, as well as a dark tortoise with gold mirror lenses.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut.

Prada

SPR07Y: The new sunglasses from the Prada Symbole collection are revisited with a bold and geometric design that nods to a feminine cat-eye shape. The multifaceted front profiles are the standout element, along with the three-dimensional temple construction personalized by an iconographic interpretation of Prada’s traditional triangle logo. The colour palette includes shades of Black, Honey Tortoise, Talc, Abstract Purple and Abstract Orange, paired with lenses in classic and colourful hues.

SPR54Y: The new sunglasses from the Prada Eyewear collection are characterized by a metal frame with a large and feminine design. The front is defined by sophisticated transparent acetate profiles tone on tone with the flat lenses. The linear temples bear the Prada lettering logo. Available in combinations of Black with Pale Gold, Caramel Tortoise with Pale Gold, Opal Amaranth with Pale Gold and Opal Peacock with Pale Gold.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut.

Prada Linea Rossa

SPS03W: New sunglasses from the Prada Linea Rossa Impavid Active collection. The large, slightly wraparound front flaunts innovative lenses overlapping onto the nylon fibre frame. The temples feature a contemporary multilayer construction that highlights their dynamic feel, while rubber inserts ensure resistance and a comfortable fit. Available in rubber tones of Black, Navy Blue, Gray and White with Slate, Blue Flash and Black Mirrored hydrophobic lenses.

SPS04W: Sunglasses from the new Prada Linea Rossa Impavid Active collection. The large shield front is characterized by geometric profiles enhanced by innovative nylon inserts that disrupt their linearity. The temples feature a contemporary multilayer construction that highlights their dynamic attitude. Presented in an array of rubber hues of Black, Yellow and White with hydrophobic lenses in tones of Slate and in an exclusive Citron version. Prada Linea Rossa band logo.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut.

Versace X Cole Sprouse

The new Versace Men’s capsule collection stars actor, model and photographer Cole Sprouse who embodies the Versace spirit, with his glamour and charisma.

Reflecting eloquent, expressive masculinity the collection has bold and striking aesthetic designs. Iconic elements of the brand are reimagined and renew Versace’s enduring bold vision.

VE2242 – Medusa Focus: Embodying Versace’s bold, striking aesthetic, these metal navigator sunglasses with adjustable nose pads feature several of the fashion house’s iconic elements including the Greek Key and brand logo at the temples. A small, embossed Medusa on the frame completes the model’s exclusive appeal with a touch of hypnotic magnetism. The colour palette is equally magnetic, featuring gunmetal with light grey lenses and a black mirror effect, and gold with dark grey or grey-brown gradient lenses.

VE2243 – Medusa Mesmerize: Glamorous sunglasses with a futuristic look, featuring a wrap-around metal mask frame. The iconic Greek Key above the bridge enhances the charisma of the silhouette, while the legendary Versace logo is engraved on the temples. Clip-on details along the profile of the lenses add a magnetic vibe to a model presented in bold colour combinations of gunmetal with grey lenses with a black mirror effect, gold with yellow lenses, or light grey with a silver mirror effect.

Price on Request. Available at Sunglass Hut.

