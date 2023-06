Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday thanked the party leaders, workers and everyone who wished him on his 53rd birthday, saying their love and support gives him strength.

“Thank you all for the wonderful wishes! Your love and support gives me strength,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

His remarks came after wishes poured in for his 53rd birthday.

The Congress tweeted from its official handle: “To a fearless leader and to his unwavering commitment to keeping India united. To his unflinching faith in love, a love which is willing to forgive, to trust, to hope, and to embrace differences. To our own ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ – Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi Ji.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Warm birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony.”

In his message, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: “Rahul Gandhi is a beacon of light in these dark times, who dreams of a developed, safe and peace-loving India. Salute to his selfless struggle, his commitment to inclusivity, his progressive thought and his dedication for the poor and downtrodden. Wishing Rahul ji, the visionary of our times, a happy birthday!”

Apart from greetings and wishes, different frontal organisations of the Congress also celebrated the day.

Meanwhile, ‘Happy Birthday’ posters were put up outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.

The Indian Youth Congress organised a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from the party headquarters to Jantar Mantar and also inaugurated a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ photo exhibition that will run till June 30.

