ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

You’re gonna rock!, Dulquer tells ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actor Ashwin Kakumanu

NewsWire
0
4

At a time when all eyes are on the superstars of Tamil cinema, who play the lead roles in director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’,

actor Dulquer Salmaan has taken the time to compliment friend and actor Ashwin Kakumanu, who plays the role of Sendhan Amudhan in the epic film.

On Monday evening, Ashwin put out a working still of himself with actress Trisha and director Mani Ratnam from the film and tweeted, “A still from the shoot of the film. Truly a one of a kind experience to be part of this epic duology directed by Mani sir.”

Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday responded to the tweet, saying, “You’re gonna rock Macha !! Love the look and the characterisation makes one curious from whatever I’ve seen. Cannot wait!”

Ashwin, thoroughly impressed with Dulquer’s tweet, replied saying, “Thanks macha! And I’m just so happy about the news of you and A.jo starting #kingofkotha yesterday!”

The character Ashwin Kakumanu plays in the film, Sendhan Amudhan, has traits that are loved by quite a few of Ponniyin Selvan’s fans. He is a devoted son, a trustworthy friend, a patriot and is the epitome of kindness.

20220927-163406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shweta Tripathi: Would love to do happier roles in future

    Aparshakti Khurana had a great time shooting ‘Helmet’

    Ayushmann Khurrana is all praise for North East India’s women led...

    Nishigandha Wad’s ‘The Unknown Number’ focuses on pandemic