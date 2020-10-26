Canindia News

You’re the worst product of nepotism: Kangana Ranaut to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a fresh attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kangana Ranaut on Monday described the Shiv Sena supremo as “the worse product of nepotism”. Kangana’s remarks came a day after the Maharashtra CM had indirectly hit out at the Bollywood actor at a Dussehra rally.

In his remarks, Thackeray had accused Kangana of ‘betraying’ Mumbai.

“People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India,” the Maharashtra CM had stated yesterday.

Responding today, Kangana said her home state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the Gods, not ‘ganja fields’. Her remarks were in an apparent reference to the Bollywood drugs case that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The Bollywood drugs probe stemmed from the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Kangana has been a vocal critic of the manner in which the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has handled the probe into Sushant’s death. She has also described Bollywood, which is based in Mumbai, a drug haven.
Kangana’s remarks earlier likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had triggered a massive controversy and drew battle lines between the Shiv Sena and her.

