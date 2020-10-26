You’re the worst product of nepotism: Kangana Ranaut to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a fresh attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kangana Ranaut on Monday described the Shiv Sena supremo as “the worse product of nepotism”. Kangana’s remarks came a day after the Maharashtra CM had indirectly hit out at the Bollywood actor at a Dussehra rally.

In his remarks, Thackeray had accused Kangana of ‘betraying’ Mumbai.

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

“People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India,” the Maharashtra CM had stated yesterday.

Responding today, Kangana said her home state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the Gods, not ‘ganja fields’. Her remarks were in an apparent reference to the Bollywood drugs case that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son’s age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism. https://t.co/uV5RCf3R0W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

The Bollywood drugs probe stemmed from the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Kangana has been a vocal critic of the manner in which the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has handled the probe into Sushant’s death. She has also described Bollywood, which is based in Mumbai, a drug haven.

Kangana’s remarks earlier likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had triggered a massive controversy and drew battle lines between the Shiv Sena and her.