The Youth Akali Dal will ‘gherao’ Delhi Police personnel for singling out Punjabi youths for arrest by allegedly registering “false cases” against them in connection with the January 26 violence in the national capital.

After a meeting, Youth Akali Dal President Parambans Singh Romana said the wing had received reports of Punjabi youths being unfairly targeted for punishment by Delhi Police and the central government.

“We have decided to stand by our youths. Our rank and file will rush to support any youth who is unfairly targeted by Delhi Police. I request all affected families to seek the support of the Youth Akali Dal in this connection. We will not allow any discrimination against our youths at any cost.”

Romana also expressed shock at the manner in which the Congress government in Punjab had abrogated its duty towards its citizens and allowed a free hand to the central government to arrest its youths in Punjab.

“It is now clear that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is playing a fixed match in league with the central government. That is why he has not directed Punjab Police to ensure Punjabi youths are not subject to discrimination in any manner whatsoever.”

“Delhi Police cannot make any arrests in Punjab without taking Punjab Police into confidence. If Delhi Police is acting on its own then its officials should be booked for indulging in illegal practices,” he said.

He also announced the Akali Dal youth wing would hold rallies in all constituencies in the state starting from March 15. He said the wing would organise a rally on March 23 at Hussainiwala to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh.

–IANS

vg/kr