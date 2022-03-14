INDIA

Youth allegedly killed for celebrating BJP win in UP

By NewsWire
A probe has been ordered into the mysterious death of a youth, who was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified persons for celebrating the victory of the ruling BJP.

The district police, after carrying out an initial probe, had termed it a case of road mishap but later ordered a detailed probe after reports started surfacing that the youth was beaten to death for celebrating the ruling’s party victory.

Scores of BJP supporters, on Sunday, gheraoed the Bahariya police station, accusing local police of not taking action against the guilty. Locals alleged that a sub-inspector rank police official had intentionally downplayed the incident, terming it a case of road accident despite the fact that the youth was allegedly assaulted by the supporters of Samajwadi Party.

The BJP supporters have demanded action against the errant police official.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told reporters that Babu Ram, a resident of Newada has submitted a written complaint with the Bahariya police station that his son Satish Chauhan, 22, died in a road mishap due to head injury on Saturday night.

The SSP said the father told police that his son was returning to Newada from Mubarakpur block and his bike skidded.

The SSP, however, said some people of the village alleged that the youth was not killed in the road mishap but he was intentionally assaulted by some unidentified persons which resulted in his death.

He said after surfacing of two different theories, the police have launched a detailed probe into the incident. The body has been sent for post mortem.

The SSP made it clear that once the senior cops receive the autopsy report and other forensic evidence, necessary action would be taken.

