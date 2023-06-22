INDIA

Youth arrested in Assam in suspected child marriage case

A youth was arrested in Guwahati on Thursday for allegedly eloping with and marrying a minor girl, the police said.

It has been alleged that the 23-year-old youth recently eloped with a minor girl and married her. The girl’s family lodged a complaint following the incident, but the accused was on the run since then.

A senior police officer said, “We received a tip-off about the movement of the accused youth in the Gotanagar area of the city on Wednesday night. Accordingly, an operation was launched which led to the arrest of the accused youth from a house in that area.”

As per the police, the accused said during interrogation that he had married the girl and the two were hiding to evade arrest.

The officer-in-charge of Dispur police station told IANS, “We are probing the matter to ascertain if it was a case of child marriage. In any case, POCSO Act will be applicable.”

20230622-225602

