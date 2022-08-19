INDIA

Youth arrested in UP for luring, raping girl

A Muslim youth has been arrested in a case of ‘love jihad’ for allegedly luring a Hindu girl and raping her.

According to reports, the youth Nafees allegedly lured the girl form Amethi into a relationship.

He then brought her to a hotel in Fatehpur were he raped her.

When the girl resisted, he threatened her with dire consequences.

A police team that had reached the hotel for a routine check, found the girl and rescued her. The police arrested Nafees from the spot.

A police spokesman said that Nafees had bene sent to jail and the case had been registered under relevant sections of IPC.

The girl, 22, has been allowed to return home after medical examination.

