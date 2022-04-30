A youth in Odisha’s Kalahandi district allegedly attempted to kill his 70-year-old father for human sacrifice on the belief of finding some hidden treasure, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Belapada village in Kalahandi district. The police have arrested the accused Lingaraj Bhoi (30), and tantrik (sorcerer) Chitrasen Rana.

Due to the timely intervention of the police, the life of Lingaraj’s father Baladev Bhoi has been saved.

According to local residents, Lingaraj “has become mad to become a rich person”.

To achieve some hidden treasure, he had come in contact with the tantrik Chitrasen Rana, who had allegedly asked him to give human sacrifice.

On the instruction of Rana, he brought his father to home, served food and new white coloured cloth.

When Lingaraj put up a garland of flowers on him, Baladev came to know about the puja and Lingaraj’s plan to sacrifice him.

Later, the villagers rescued him and informed the police.

Lingaraj had made preparations to “sacrifice” his father and he had called the tantrik to perform the puja, said Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar, sub-divisional police officer, Dharamgarh.

Both were locked inside the room. When police reached the spot, Lingaraj attacked and injured one of the policemen with an axe, he said.

“We have registered a case in this connection and arrested both Lingaraj and the tantric,” the SDPO said.

20220430-234503