INDIA

Youth beaten to death for applying ‘gulal’

NewsWire
0
0

A 27-year-old youth was killed by some local men, following a dispute over applying ‘gulal’.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Mohamada Tola under Shyamdeora police circle.

According to reports, Deepak, 27, was dancing when he applied colour on another youth who objected and the two got into a heated argument.

Slowly people collected on the spot and started beating Deepak. The matter seemingly was resolved following the intervention of some elders but when Deepak was returning home, the accused accosted him on the way and beat him again

Deepak somehow reached home and went to sleep. When he did not wake for several hours, his family got worried and took him to the community health centre. The doctors there declared him brought dead.

The police have sent the body for post mortem.

SP Dr Kaustubh said that a named FIR has been lodged against six persons, two of whom have been arrested.

Meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed in the village as tension prevails.

20230309-083802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five students among 9 killed in Kerala bus collision

    ‘Lohardaga’ is emotional thriller about tribal youth turning false Maoists

    75% Indian manufactured vaccines to Centre, 25% to pvt healthcare: Govt

    MP celebrates 67th foundation day