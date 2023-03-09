A 27-year-old youth was killed by some local men, following a dispute over applying ‘gulal’.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Mohamada Tola under Shyamdeora police circle.

According to reports, Deepak, 27, was dancing when he applied colour on another youth who objected and the two got into a heated argument.

Slowly people collected on the spot and started beating Deepak. The matter seemingly was resolved following the intervention of some elders but when Deepak was returning home, the accused accosted him on the way and beat him again

Deepak somehow reached home and went to sleep. When he did not wake for several hours, his family got worried and took him to the community health centre. The doctors there declared him brought dead.

The police have sent the body for post mortem.

SP Dr Kaustubh said that a named FIR has been lodged against six persons, two of whom have been arrested.

Meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed in the village as tension prevails.

20230309-083802