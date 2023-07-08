INDIA

Youth beaten up in MP, forced to lick sole

In yet another inhumane act in Madhya Pradesh, a youth was beaten up in Gwalior district and forced to lick the sole of a person’s foot.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, two persons can also be heard hurling abuses at the youth inside a moving vehicle.

The incident occurred in Dabra locality and thevictim youth belongs to a minority community.

According to information, the accused had asked the youth to meet them near the Gwalior collector’s office to resolve an old dispute.

Upon reaching there, the youth was asked to sit inside the vehicle after which they drove towards Dabra.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the local police have arrested the two persons seen beating and abusing the victim.

“Two persons, who are seen abusing and beating up a man in a moving vehicle were arrested. They will be punished as per the law,” Mishra said on Saturday.

