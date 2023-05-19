INDIA

Youth beheaded in Rajasthan, accused brandishes victim’s head

A youth was beheaded by a 50-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, following which the accused brandished the victim’s severed head before throwing it on the roadside, police officials said.

In the wake of the incident that took place in Padardi village on Wednesday evening, the district administration suspended Internet services in parts of Jalore to maintain law and order.

The angry locals did not allow the police to pick up the 23-year-old Kishore Singh’s body and demanded the accused, Sankla Ram, to be arrested first.

Police detained Sankla Ram late Wednesday night and arrested him on Thursday and recovered the axe used in the attack from him.

Sankla Ram told the police speaking to police said that Kishore used to abuse him and his family members.

DSP Ratan Devasi said that some cases of extortion (theft, burglary) were registered against the deceased.

According to information, Kishore ad gone towards the bus stand for a walk at around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Seeing Kishore coming, Sankla Ram, who was also in the area, drove his bike towards the victim and attacked Kishore Singh on his neck from behind.

Both the accused and the deceased belong to the same village.

The houses of the two men are built at a distance of about 1 km where the incident took place.

The accused works in electronic repairing and his wife sells vegetables in the village.

After the murder, members of Sankla Ram’s family have fled the village.

