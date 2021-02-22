The youth brigade of the farmers’ organisations protesting against the three Central farm laws enacted last year at various borders of the national capital is being assigned other work and are being sent to other places so that their energy can be channelised in the right direction.

The youth were contributing in various services like langar, security etc. but they were getting frustrated due to lack of action. The frustration was so much that they indulged in fights among themselves. A lot of them demanded from the farmers’ leaders that instead of sitting here they should take some action, so it was decided that they will be sent to villages to make the people aware about the protest and assist people over there in organising Kisan Mahapanchayats.

Farmer leader Jagtar Singh Bajwa told IANS, “Youth has been an integral part of the protest. Ours is a peaceful protest and the youth brigade is very angry with the government over the contentious farm laws. So, we have decided to use their energy in other work, especially in the villages.”

“We want them to engage in the Kisan Mahapanchayats in the villages along with making people aware about the protest. With this, we will be able to channelise their energy in a positive way,” Bajwa added.

The January 26 violence by the farmers was the result of the pent up anger in the youth as they were in the forefront instead of seasoned farmers’ leaders. Therefore, the move of the farmers’ organisation can be seen as another strategy to increase the scope of the protest.

–IANS

