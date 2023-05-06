In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally murdered by two men, including one of his neighbours, in Delhi’s Alipur area following an unresolved personal dispute stemming from an incident that took place 25 days back, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav, a resident of Ambedkar Park.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, informing about a dead body found at a park.

“On reaching the spot, the police found the body of a youth lying in a pool of blood. The deceased had visible injury marks on his body, and a knife, a pair of slippers, and an Oppo mobile phone were found nearby, all covered in blood,” said a senior police officer.

“The victim was identified as Saurav. Gaurav, the elder brother of the deceased, said in his statement to the police that Saurav got involved in a scuffle with Khushal, also known as Chintu, who happens to be their neighbour, around 25 days ago,” the officer said.

Following the altercation, Khushal had continuously threatened Saurav, vowing to kill him with a knife.

“However, in recent days, both Saurav and Khushal were seen together, leading the family to believe that the dispute had been resolved,” said the officer.

Gaurav said that he had last seen his brother in the company of Khushal and Shahil, also known as Kachua. Gaurav firmly accused Khushal and Sahil of committing the murder.

“During investigation, it was revealed that on May 5, Khushal, Saurav and Sahil arrived at Ambedkar Park on a Scooty at around 10:50 p.m. Subsequently, Khushal allegedly stabbed Saurav multiple times with a knife while Shahil stood guard,” the officer said.

The accused and the victim had an unresolved personal dispute stemming from an incident that took place 25 days back. Khushal had apparently harboured the intention to murder Saurav ever since.

“Sahil has been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are on to apprehend Khushal who is currently on the run,” the officer said.

