INDIA

Youth brutally murdered in Delhi over personal dispute

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally murdered by two men, including one of his neighbours, in Delhi’s Alipur area following an unresolved personal dispute stemming from an incident that took place 25 days back, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav, a resident of Ambedkar Park.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, informing about a dead body found at a park.

“On reaching the spot, the police found the body of a youth lying in a pool of blood. The deceased had visible injury marks on his body, and a knife, a pair of slippers, and an Oppo mobile phone were found nearby, all covered in blood,” said a senior police officer.

“The victim was identified as Saurav. Gaurav, the elder brother of the deceased, said in his statement to the police that Saurav got involved in a scuffle with Khushal, also known as Chintu, who happens to be their neighbour, around 25 days ago,” the officer said.

Following the altercation, Khushal had continuously threatened Saurav, vowing to kill him with a knife.

“However, in recent days, both Saurav and Khushal were seen together, leading the family to believe that the dispute had been resolved,” said the officer.

Gaurav said that he had last seen his brother in the company of Khushal and Shahil, also known as Kachua. Gaurav firmly accused Khushal and Sahil of committing the murder.

“During investigation, it was revealed that on May 5, Khushal, Saurav and Sahil arrived at Ambedkar Park on a Scooty at around 10:50 p.m. Subsequently, Khushal allegedly stabbed Saurav multiple times with a knife while Shahil stood guard,” the officer said.

The accused and the victim had an unresolved personal dispute stemming from an incident that took place 25 days back. Khushal had apparently harboured the intention to murder Saurav ever since.

“Sahil has been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are on to apprehend Khushal who is currently on the run,” the officer said.

20230506-211602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-MP and convict Anand Mohan to be out of jail on...

    Kerala HC all set to go hi-tech, slew of initiatives to...

    Maha govt bows before farmers, but wary leaders don’t call off...

    Suniel Shetty says his MMA series, ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ is...