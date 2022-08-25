INDIA

Youth celebrating b’day in SUV mow down mother-son in UP

A group of youths, celebrating birthday in their SUV in an inebriated condition, ran over a man and his mother at the newly constructed Kisan Path under the BBD police circle.

The police have lodged an FIR against four people, including two girls and two youths, as well as other unidentified people, under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (causing death due to negligence).

According to police, the complainant, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Gosainganj, informed that his father, Mansha Ram, 50, and his grandmother, Shanti Devi, 75, were crushed under the wheels of the SUV, having the registration number of Uttarakhand.

He said eyewitnesses informed that the SUV first crashed into a divider and then crushed the mother and son who were on a motorcycle. The two suffered fatal injuries and died while being taken to the community health centre at Gosainganj.

The complainant mentioned names of two girls Astha, Taru Tripathi and two youths — Aditya Singh and Rishab — and their unidentified friends in the FIR lodged with the BBD police station.

Inspector in-charge, Atul Singh informed that the police were trying to trace the vehicle on the basis of its registration number.

He said locals informed that one of the accused called the ambulance from his mobile number and rushed the victims to the CHC, where they were declared dead.

The accused disappeared from there after coming to know about the victims’ deaths and manhandled CHC employee Shiv Kumar, said the complainant.

A separate FIR of manhandling and threatening the CHC employee has been registered against them with Gosainganj police station.

