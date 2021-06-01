A youth allegedly stabbed his cousin sister to death and then committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Sankarpur village, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 14-year-old injured was later rushed to the hospital but she had succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The youth’s father said that their relative had taken his son to their house four days ago and on Monday he was informed about the demise of his son and the niece.

“We do not know what happened as no one was at home that time,” he said.

The police have recovered the knife which was used for the crime. An FIR has been registered against the youth based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family.

–IANS

amita/sdr/