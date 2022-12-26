With an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections in several states, the Congress is activating its youth wings to connect with the masses at the booth level with programmes like ‘Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo’ and to aggressively spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY).

In a three-day National Executive meeting of the Youth Congress held here, major programmes like ‘Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo’, ‘Youth Connect Program’, ‘Ek Booth, Paanch Youth’ were discussed.

An election management programme in connection with the upcoming Assembly elections was discussed.

Along with this, the country’s declining economy, rising inflation and unemployment, hatred and violence, other burning problems and the future strategy were also discussed during the three-day meeting.

Several resolutions were passed, the main being the mission to spread the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to every part of the country. All the members passed this resolution unanimously.

National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B.V. said, “After the discussions, the Indian Youth Congress has resolved to take the issue of Bharat Jodo Yatra to the masses and at the same time we will connect with the youth till the last booth of the country.”

He even said that the BJP and the Central government were scared of the popularity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and therefore the Union Health Minister was writing letters on the pretext of the Covid protocol, “but this Yatra will not be affected by all these gimmicks. The people of the country have united against hatred and decided to walk on the path of love,” he said.

National In-charge of Indian Youth Congress and AICC Jt-Secretary Krishna Allavaru said, “The unity in diversity is the identity of India…To preserve this identity, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji has started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the meeting of the National Executive, the Youth Congress resolved to spread the message of this Yatra across the country through various mediums.”

