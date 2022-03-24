INDIA

Youth Cong lodges complaint with NHRC against W. Bengal govt for Birbhum violence

By NewsWire
The Youth Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the West Bengal state government over the Birbhum violence which claimed 10 lives in Baktui village and demanded an independent probe into it.

As per a complaint lodged by Amrish Ranjan Pandey, the media reports show that TMC has unleashed a wave of violence against political opponents in the area, resulting in arson and killings.

A mass exodus of people is also happening from the village on account of fear of being killed by TMC Goons.

Led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress delegation will also visit the place to assess situation and ascertain the reason behind the violence.

