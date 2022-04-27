INDIA

Youth Cong protest Jignesh Mevani’s arrest

NewsWire
0
0

Youth Congress on Wednesday protested the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani by Assam police and demanded his release.

The protesters wanted to march towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence but were stopped.

Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress, said Mevani’s arrest is illegal.

The Assam police should have informed the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly about any such arrest on prior basis before arresting the MLA, but he was not even informed, which is against the rules, Srinivas BV said.

“In BJP’s New India, the rapists, accused are protected and the leaders who raise the voice of the people are attacked. India will not be afraid of BJP’s dictatorship, India will fight,” he alleged.

He alleged that the state machinery is being used to suppress individual’s liberty and freedom of expression.

“No matter how hard the government tries, it cannot suppress the voice of truth,” he alleged.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of Mevani, and sent him to five-day police custody, a day after he was re-arrested by the Assam police on different charges, including “outraging the modesty of a woman police officer”.

Mevani was re-arrested soon after the CJM’s court in Kokrajhar district granted him bail, six days after he was arrested by Assam police from his home state in Gujarat in connection with an “objectionable” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora told IANS over phone that they would decide on Wednesday whether the bail petition would be moved to a higher court.

20220427-161802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Volunteers, NGOs join hands with TN govt on vax drive

    Health Secy alerts Collectors over rising Covid cases in TN

    Apex Laboratories gets approval for CleVira as Covid supportive drug

    With no restrictions, cheers return during Ramzan in Hyderabad