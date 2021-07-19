Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists on Monday staged a protest over the issue of alleged phone tapping and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and Supreme Court monitored probe into the issue.

The protest comes a day after the Wire on Sunday reported that over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of business persons in the snooping database.

Several IYC activists under its national President Srinivas B.V. staged a protest near its headquarters at Raisina Marg in central Delhi and tried to march towards Parliament raising slogans against the government.

The Delhi Police detained several IYC workers and took them to Mandir Marg Police station.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said that during the British days their business was “spying”, even today when they have gone, the business of “spying” continues, when will they improve?

Taking a potshot at the government, the IYC leader said, “Seven years have passed and he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) does not listen to our ‘Mann Ki Baat’. After seven years, we got to know that through Pegasus he was listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ while sitting in WhatsApp, gallery, etc.”

He also accused the Prime Minister of targeting political opponents, journalists, judges, industrialists, his own senior most ministers and even the leadership of the RSS.

“We will not stop till the people involved in the spying case are punished. We demand a JPC and Supreme Court monitored investigation in the spying case,” Srinivas demanded.

IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao said that many workers marched towards Parliament House over the issue of phone tapping in heavy rain, but the Delhi Police detained many party workers.–IANS

aks/dpb