To attract more youth to its fold the Youth Congress has started ‘India Rising Talent’ for the youth. Rising Talent is a creative and innovative platform where youth can express their political views through dance, singing, rapping, stand up comedy, mimicry, innovative social ideas, technology,

The Youth Congress has issued a WhatsApp mobile number 7311126111 to record a one minute video of the contestant.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BVA said that, “this programme will enhance the harmony among the countrymen. Politicization of non-essential issues is a serious problem in the country today. In this, ignoring the important issues related to the people, the interests and rights of the people are being trampled upon. Therefore, bringing forward the issues of public interest and providing permanent solutions to them is our priority through this programme.”

The Youth Congress said its resolve is to take Gandhian ideas to the masses and build a sensitive society. Respecting every section of the society, every community, it is very important to integrate them and their ideas with us in this goal of nation building. Therefore, we will talk to the youth through this programme and connect them with the ideology of the Congress.

On May 21 the Youth Congress had launched the “Rajiv Kranti Bharat Jodo” campaign on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Through this programme a Bharat Jodo Abhiyan was started, as well as a blood donation camp and a photo exhibition.

