Youth Cong to launch ‘youth jodo booth jodo’ campaign

The Youth Congress on Monday said that it will start a ‘Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo campaign to strengthen each booth ahead of the general elections scheduled next year.

At the three-day national executive meeting of the Youth Congress, there was deep contemplation and discussion on many subjects, including ‘Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo’, youth connect programme, election management programme etc.

Along with this, the country’s declining economy, rising inflation and unemployment, hatred and violence and other burning problems were also discussed at the three-day executive meeting.

National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas B.V.A, said that after the discussion in the three-day meeting, the Indian Youth Congress has resolved that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the message of the Congress party has to be conveyed to the masses and at the same time the youth have to be connected till the last booth of the country.

20230306-184203

