The Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress workers were allegedly seen defacing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the state on Tuesday to protest against the questioning of party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi by the central investigating agency in the national capital.

In Indore, a Congress Youth worker barged into ED’s office and painted the agency’s office board in black. This incident made the police angry and they beat up the party worker for his act.

A video of the alleged incident surfaced on social media showing a Congress Youth worker blackening the ED office board while the party’s youth wing held a protest outside the ED office in Indore.

Similarly in Bhopal, a group of protesters covered ED’s board with a banner calling it BJP’s office.

Responding to ED’s action against the Gandhi family, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Head and former state Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dictatorship.

Nath alleged that the way “Sonia Gandhi is being called to appear before the ED for questioning regarding a false case and detained Rahul Gandhi, is opposite to functioning of a democratic system”.

He added, “It showed that democracy is in danger in the country. I want to tell the Central government that by doing politics of horse-trading, you can oppress leaders but time does not take long to change.”

The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi again on Wednesday to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case. Wednesday will be the third day of her questioning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the interim Congress President arrived at ED headquarters at 11 a.m. along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, who was carrying a medicine box.

After three hours of questioning, Sonia Gandhi was allowed a lunch break after which she again joined the probe.

