Youth Congress, NSUI members detained in Goa

Goa police on Tuesday detained Youth Congress and NSUI members after they gathered near the residence of Chief Minister in the capital city to raise issues of inflation and unemployment.

Goa Pradesh Youth Congress condemned BJP government over detention of its members, while trying to seek appointment of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over inflation and unemployment.

State In-Charge for Goa Pradesh Youth Congress and National Secretary of Indian Youth Congress Richi Bhargava said that the BJP government has proved that it is stifling the voices of the public over inflation and unemployment.

“As citizens, don’t we have the right to ask questions to elected representatives? Why are they shying away from the responsibilities,” she questioned.

Richi Bhargava informed that along with her members of Youth Congress and NSUI were detained by police, who restrained them from meeting the Chief Minister at his official residence at Altinho.

“We had peacefully come to ask him questions about rising inflation and unemployment. We were not given the opportunity to meet him although he was present. This again proves that BJP is afraid of questions and of Rahul Gandhi, who exposed the Prime Minister,” Richi Bhargava said.

She said that government action is injustice against women. “What can you expect from such an insensitive government, who failed to give justice to women of this nation,” she said.

Richi Bhargava alleged that the government has even failed to control the prices of vegetables as tomatoes are sold for Rs 150 per kg. “Narendra Modi government has added difficulties in living a common man by increasing inflation and the rate of LPG,” she said.

“I condemn the act of the police and this government for detaining us,” she said.

2023071137595

