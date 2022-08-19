INDIA

Youth Congress to highlight Rajiv Gandhi’s works on his birth anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a programme on the occasion of ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’, the 78th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital on Saturday.

IYC President Srinivas B.V. said, “Rajiv Gandhi was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making a strong and self-reliant India. The country is still reaping the benefits of his vision. It was his foresight that has put India in the ranks of strong, modern nations.”

The Congress’ youth wing, which will highlight the works of the late Prime Minister at the event, called him the “architect of Digital India” and the “father of information technology and telecommunication revolution”.

The Youth Congress will also highlight the works done by the former Prime Minister in the field of science and technology and his efforts towards bringing about a computer revolution in the country.

“Rajiv Gandhi had strengthened the Panchayati Raj system in the country. He believed that if the panchayat system is not strong, democracy cannot reach the ground level,” Srinivas said.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were set up with the idea that children living in the villages should get world-class education, he said.

At present, more than 1.8 lakh students are studying in 551 Navodaya Vidyalayas opened in the country.

20220820-002004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Patna airport not being shifted to Chapra, says Bihar govt

    Truck runs amok in Hyderabad, 2 killed

    Panel recommends 2 nominated members from Kashmiri migrant community for J&K...

    Exhibition featuring Bengal’s contemporary artists opens in Delhi