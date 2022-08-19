Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a programme on the occasion of ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’, the 78th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital on Saturday.

IYC President Srinivas B.V. said, “Rajiv Gandhi was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making a strong and self-reliant India. The country is still reaping the benefits of his vision. It was his foresight that has put India in the ranks of strong, modern nations.”

The Congress’ youth wing, which will highlight the works of the late Prime Minister at the event, called him the “architect of Digital India” and the “father of information technology and telecommunication revolution”.

The Youth Congress will also highlight the works done by the former Prime Minister in the field of science and technology and his efforts towards bringing about a computer revolution in the country.

“Rajiv Gandhi had strengthened the Panchayati Raj system in the country. He believed that if the panchayat system is not strong, democracy cannot reach the ground level,” Srinivas said.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were set up with the idea that children living in the villages should get world-class education, he said.

At present, more than 1.8 lakh students are studying in 551 Navodaya Vidyalayas opened in the country.

20220820-002004