The Indian Youth Congress on Friday took out a candle-light march in the memory of the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ movement against the contentious farm laws which were repealed earlier in the day by the Central government.

Many Youth Congress workers participated in the march.

Paying tributes to the farmers, the Youth Congress said “the country cannot forget the conspiracy that was hatched against the farmers, and the conspiracy under which they were humiliated”.

“The country will remember everything…,” it said.

Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said “the arrogant government had to finally bow before the ‘peasant movement’, one of the most difficult movements in the history of independent India”.

He said a lot of efforts were made to “harass the truth but in the end, the truth was victorious”.

Praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Srinivas BV said the former party chief made the “brutal government realise the power of the farmer months ago”.

