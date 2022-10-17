INDIA

Youth creates ruckus with ‘gun’ at Hyderabad petrol pump

A youth created ruckus at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Monday with what appeared to be a gun after an argument with an employee over online payment for the fuel.

He, along with two others, also ransacked the pump’s office. The incident occurred at Indian Oil pump in Bahadurpura area in the old city.

A video of the youth holding a weapon in a hand and kicking a few two-wheelers went viral on social media.

The incident occurred after the youth filled fuel worth Rs 500 in his motorbike and made UPI payment. As the transaction failed, the worker at the petrol bunk insisted that he pay cash. There was an argument between the two.

The youth then called his two friends to the pump. They ransacked the office and attacked the cashier. One of them then took out a gun and moved around triggering panic among bunk employees and customers.

On receipt of information about the incident, police rushed there. Two of the attackers escaped while the third attacker was caught by the employees and handed over to the police. He was identified as Iftikhar. As he was injured, police shifted him to a hospital. The search was on for the two other attackers.

20221017-225204

