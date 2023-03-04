INDIA

Youth dances on UNESCO heritage site in Hampi, arrested

A youth was arrested for dancing on the UNESCO World Heritage site Hampi in this district on Saturday.

Deepak Gowda, a resident of Kalenahalli near Pandavapura town in Mandya district was arrested for dancing on the heritage site for making a dance reel.

According to police, the accused during his recent visit to Hampi, had videographed himself dancing on the monuments of Jain temple and surrounding areas.

He had uploaded the videos on his Instagram account. Indian Archeological Department Assistant Conservator M.C. Sunil Kumar had lodged a complaint with the police on February 28 in this regard. The sleuths of Hampi Pravasi Police station had tracked him and arrested him.

Vijayanagar District Commissioner T. Venkatesh had also directed the officials to take the matter of dancing on the monument seriously.

Recently, an incident involving a group of foreigners consuming liquor in the premises of Hampi Heritage site was reported raising concerns.

