INDIA

Youth dies mysteriously in Assam’s rehab centre

A youth who was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati for de-addiction was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased alleged that he was murdered inside the Aakar Rehabilitation Facility in the city’s Kahiliparea area.

Naba Kalita (32) was admitted to the rehabilitation centre three days earlier for a de-addiction procedure, according to police.

It is learned that the rehab centre staff discovered his lifeless body this morning.

Kalita was a resident of Silpukhuri in the city.

Police have launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the family members blamed the rehab centre authorities for Kalita’s death and alleged that he was murdered inside the centre.

Notably, in the early hours of Sunday, a woman’s body was found in the Birubari neighbourhood of Guwahati under unexplained circumstances.

The body was found buried beneath a pile of trash in the Bharalu river.

Police have been investigating the case.

